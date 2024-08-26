Yankees vs. Nationals Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

Hey folks, get ready for an electrifying night of baseball as the New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals this Monday at Nationals Park! Both teams have a lot to prove, and I’m here to give you the scoop on what to expect from this matchup.

Yankees vs. Nationals: The Pitchers’ Duel

Nestor Cortes Jr. will be on the mound for the Yankees, while Mitchell Parker gets the start for the Nationals. The bookmakers have the Yankees as the favorites with a moneyline of -182, while the underdog Nationals sit at +152. The run line favors the Yankees by 1.5 runs at -111 odds, and the over/under is set at 9 runs. It’s going to be a fascinating clash of arms and bats, so buckle up!

Game Details You Should Know

Here are some key details for this thrilling game:

– When: Monday, August 26, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. ET

– Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

– How to Watch: Catch the game live on YES Network

SMES 3: Betting Insights

Now, let’s delve into some of the most intriguing betting insights for this game:

– Yankees’ Track Record: The Yankees have been favored in 100 games this season and have won 57 of them. They have a 64.5% implied probability of winning based on the moneyline.

– Nationals’ Underdog Performance: The Nationals have been underdogs in 107 games this season and have emerged victorious 46 times (43%). The odds suggest a 39.7% chance for a Nationals win.

– Recent Betting Trends: In their last 10 games, the Yankees were the favorite nine times and went 6-3. Both teams have seen the over hit five times in their last 10 games.

Dive into the Stats

Yankees’ Recent Performance

Record: 6-4

6-4 Runs Per Game: 4.9

4.9 Home Runs: 20

20 ERA: 2.74

2.74 Strikeouts Per 9 Innings: 9.0

Key Yankees Players

Aaron Judge: Leading the MLB in home runs (51) and RBIs (122), and boasting a .333 batting average.

Leading the MLB in home runs (51) and RBIs (122), and boasting a .333 batting average. Juan Soto: Put up 37 home runs, 25 doubles, and 108 walks while hitting .299.

Put up 37 home runs, 25 doubles, and 108 walks while hitting .299. Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe: Both have been solid, contributing with clutch hits and RBIs.

Nationals’ Recent Performance

Record: 4-6

4-6 Runs Per Game: 3.6

3.6 Home Runs: 10

10 ERA: 3.86

3.86 Strikeouts Per 9 Innings: 8.6

Key Nationals Players

C.J. Abrams: Leading with 18 home runs.

Leading with 18 home runs. Luis Garcia: Tops the Nationals with 63 RBIs and a .293 average.

Tops the Nationals with 63 RBIs and a .293 average. Keibert Ruiz and Jacob Young: Making valuable contributions with their bats and consistency.

What To Watch For

Both teams have been navigating a mix of highs and lows, but one constant remains—their tenacity. Expect a tight game that could potentially go over the set total of 9 runs, given the offensive firepower of both squads.

Whether you’re tuning in to cheer for the Yankees or the Nationals, this game promises to have you at the edge of your seat. With top-tier pitching and batting talents on display, you won’t want to miss a minute of the action!

