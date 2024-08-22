Rays vs. Athletics Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

I’m thrilled to dive into the upcoming match between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics. It’s an intriguing West Coast clash, and I’m here to break down the key points for all you regular sports fans out there. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and let’s dissect this matchup from every angle.

Rays-Athletics Projected Starters

First off, let’s talk about the guys taking the mound. The Rays are sending Jeffery Springs, who holds a 1-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. In his last outing, Springs pitched five innings, giving up just four hits and one run, securing his first win of the season. His road performance this year has been shaky. In his lone road start, he’s 0-1 with a harsh 7.20 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

On the other side, the Athletics will line up Osvaldo Bido, who boasts a 4-3 record, a commendable 3.40 ERA, and an impressive 1.16 WHIP. Bido’s recent start was stellar, going six innings and allowing just one hit with no runs against the Giants. At home, he’s been reliable as well, sporting a 2-2 record in four home starts with a 3.25 ERA and holding opponents to a .200 average.

Breaking Down the Odds

Thanks to SPREADS, we’ve got the odds laid out for this one:

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146), Moneyline: -116

-1.5 (+146), Moneyline: -116 Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-176), Moneyline: -102

+1.5 (-176), Moneyline: -102 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over -104, Under -118)

Why the Rays Will Win

The Rays may be struggling with their bats this season—ranked 28th in runs scored and 26th in batting average—but they still have some standout players. Yandy Diaz leads the charge, hitting .275 with ten home runs and 54 RBIs. Recently, he’s been hot, batting .381 over the past week with three RBIs. Brandon Lowe and Jose Siri add some pop, with Siri showing versatility by stealing 12 bases this year. Despite Lowe’s recent struggles with a .200 average over the last week, his two homers and four RBIs keep him relevant.

Why the Athletics Will Win

The Athletics aren’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard, ranking 25th in runs and 27th in batting average. However, Brent Rooker is having a phenomenal year with a .287 average, 29 home runs, and 83 RBIs. He’s got solid backup in Shea Langeliers and JJ Bleday, though they’re struggling to be consistent at the plate. The A’s might hold an edge due to Seth Brown and Tyler Nevin’s recent form; Brown’s bat has been sizzling, hitting .500 over the last week.

Insight on Betting

So you want to bet on this game? Let’s talk insights:

SME’s 3:

– Pitcher’s Momentum Matters: Despite Springs’ rocky road history, his last game was a gem. Bido’s consistent performances, especially at home, add an unpredictable element.

– Hot Bats are Essential: Pay attention to who’s been reliable recently. Whether it’s Rooker’s power or Diaz’s recent surge, these could swing the game.

– Home Field Impact: Historically, home-field advantage can be massive in baseball. Bido’s strong home stats make the A’s worth a second look.

So there you have it, folks. Whether you’re rooting for the Rays or the Athletics, this game promises to deliver some thrilling moments. See you at the ballpark, or at least in front of a screen!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn