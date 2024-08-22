Yankees vs. Guardians Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

Hey there, sports fans! If you’re like me, you’re always ready for some good old fashion Yankee baseball, especially when you throw in a match with the Cleveland Guardians. Today, we’re diving into the nitty gritty of this Thursday showdown, and I’ve got you covered with all the juicy details—from team insights to betting tips. So, grab your gear, and let’s get into it!

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Details

You can almost smell the hot dogs and hear the crack of the bat! Here’s what you need to know:

When: Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: YES Network

The Yankees are coming in as the favorites with -167 on the moneyline, while the Guardians hold the underdog position at +139. The over/under is set at 8 runs for this game. Oh, and by the way, New York is also favored on the run line at -1.5.

Yankees’ Recent Performance

Lately, the Yankees have been chugging along with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. They’re averaging 4.6 runs per game, and Aaron Judge has been an absolute beast. The guy cranked out a two-run homer to extend their lead over the Guardians to 4-0 in a recent showdown. If you’re banking on power hitting, Judge is your man—he’s batting .332, with 45 homers and 114 RBIs.

Juan Soto is also keeping the momentum going, hitting .299 this season, including 35 home runs. Look out for Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo to add more sparks with their recent performances.

Guardians’ Recent Performance

On the Guardians’ end, Jose Ramirez is the powerhouse with 32 home runs and 101 RBIs this season. Josh Naylor has been pretty solid too, bringing 27 home runs into the fray. They’ve gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 4 runs per game with an ERA of 3.13. Steven Kwan carries the highest batting average at .313, so watch out for him in clutch situations.

The Bottom Line

As the Yankees and Guardians prepare to square off, both teams are bringing their A-game. The Yankees have historically done well as favorites, but the Guardians have proven that underdog status isn’t a deterrent for them. With big names like Aaron Judge and Jose Ramirez lighting up the field, this game is set to be a thrilling matchup.

Betting Insights

Here’s a little deep dive for my fellow bettors out there, where heart meets analytics:

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

– Yankees’ Winning Percentage as Favorites: The Yankees have clinched 55.8% of the games where they’ve been favored. They’re strong, but not invincible.

– Guardians’ Record as Underdogs: Cleveland has proven their mettle by winning close to 47.8% of the games where they’ve been labeled as underdogs.

– Betting History: Over the last 10 games, the Yankees are 5-5 on the run line, while the Guardians have a 4-2 record as underdogs. Talk about a mixed bag!

The betting lines imply a 62.5% chance of victory for the Yankees. On the flip side, the Guardians have a 41.8% implied probability to pull off an upset. So, if you’re betting, it’s a matter of weighing your risks and rewards.

So there you have it, folks! Keep your eyes on the betting lines and enjoy the game.

Catch you later, and happy watching!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.