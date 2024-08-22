Tyreek Hill’s Update from SME!

Tyreek Hill is the latest Miami Dolphins wide receiver to face an injury concern, yet head coach Mike McDaniel remained unfazed during his Wednesday morning briefing.

When pressed about Hill’s reported thumb injury, McDaniel initially responded with a light-hearted remark.

“Yeah, I’m really good at thumb war,” McDaniel quipped. “He lost.”

However, McDaniel quickly pivoted to a more serious note, clarifying that Hill’s injury is minor. Nevertheless, as a precaution, Hill will not participate in the joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason finale on Friday night.

“I mentioned this earlier with Jaylen Waddle back home. In training camp, you’re practicing and Tyreek could practice today,” McDaniel said. “But there are times when the timing and condition of their bodies might put them at further risk of injury.

“So, medically, we try to let things settle to prevent anything that would jeopardize regular season games. He’s been very active, but we’re ensuring we keep him protected.”

Hill’s injury adds another name to the list of injured Dolphins wide receivers, which already includes Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Odell Beckham Jr., Tahj Washington, and Braylon Sanders.

Reflecting on the spate of injuries among wide receivers earlier in the week, McDaniel acknowledged the strain on the team’s depth.

“There has been some stress on the room’s depth, but there are also various factors at play,” McDaniel explained. “Are we treating Waddle the same in training camp as we would during the season? The answer is no. We’ve had a few lineup changes, to put it conservatively. But we’re also gaining a clear picture of some very intense battles and giving guys opportunities.”

Where Does This Leave The Receivers?

Cracraft’s injury could potentially simplify the decisions regarding the 53-man roster. His injury might pave the way for Erik Ezukanma, who showcased his talent impressively against Washington in his first preseason appearance of the summer, even if Beckham remains on the active roster at the start of the regular season.

If the Dolphins opt to keep six wide receivers, Ezukanma could be joining Hill, Waddle, Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington, who seems to have secured his roster spot.

In the scenario where Beckham begins the season on the Reserve/PUP list, sidelining him for the first four games, the Dolphins might start out with five wide receivers and use the extra roster spot for another position.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.