Rays vs. Athletics Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

The upcoming Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET is set to highlight some notable offensive players, such as Brandon Lowe and JJ Bleday. The Rays walk into this matchup as the favorites with odds of -120, whereas the Athletics have +101 odds to take home the win. Additionally, Tampa Bay is the run-line favorite at -1.5, and the total is set at 8 runs, with the over at -105 and the under at -117.

Game Day Details

Getting ready for the game? Here’s all you need to know:

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. ET Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch: NBCS-CA

The moneyline indicates a 54.5% chance of a Rays victory, while the Athletics have an implied victory probability of 49.8%.

Rays’ Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have had an up-and-down recent performance when it comes to betting:

They’ve been the moneyline favorite in just two of their last 10 games, splitting those with a 1-1 record.

The total run line has gone over in three of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, the Rays are 6-4-0 in their last 10 outings.

Athletics’ Recent Stats on Betting

The Athletics have been relatively solid as underdogs:

They’ve been underdogs in nine out of their last 10 games and compiled a 6-3 record.

Four of their last 10 games have hit the over on totals.

When it comes to the spread, they are also 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Key Players to Watch

Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz: Leads the team with 54 RBIs and a .273 batting average.

Leads the team with 54 RBIs and a .273 batting average. Christopher Morel: Tops the Rays with 20 home runs.

Tops the Rays with 20 home runs. Brandon Lowe: Batting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 homers, and 29 walks.

Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker: With 29 home runs and 83 RBIs, he’s the top performer and has a batting average of .289.

With 29 home runs and 83 RBIs, he’s the top performer and has a batting average of .289. JJ Bleday: Has a mixed bag of stats with a .245 average, 33 doubles, four triples, 16 homers, and 53 walks.

Has a mixed bag of stats with a .245 average, 33 doubles, four triples, 16 homers, and 53 walks. Shea Langeliers: Batting .226 with 15 doubles, two triples, and 22 home runs.

Betting Insights – What to Watch

Ready to make an informed bet? Check out these insights before you decide:

SME’S 3 Betting Insights

Rays as Favorites: This season, the Rays have been the favorites 59 times, winning 30 of those games, which translates to a 50.8% win rate.

This season, the Rays have been the favorites 59 times, winning 30 of those games, which translates to a 50.8% win rate. Odds for -120 Favorites: When favored by -120 or higher, Tampa Bay has a record of 25-20, amounting to a 55.6% success rate.

When favored by -120 or higher, Tampa Bay has a record of 25-20, amounting to a 55.6% success rate. Athletics as Underdogs: The Athletics have played as underdogs 109 times, winning 42 of those matchups, giving them a win rate of 38.5%.

The moneyline indicates a 54.5% chance of a Rays victory, while the Athletics have an implied victory probability of 49.8%.

That’s your primer for the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics game coming up. Use these insights to make your best bet and enjoy what promises to be an exciting game!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.