The U.S Open Is Here!! This is What you MUST Know

For most of the year, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, remains fairly quiet. However, for two weeks at the end of summer, it becomes the epicenter of the tennis universe as fans flock to Flushing Meadows for the U.S. Open.

The qualifiers are already in full swing, and the main draw of the U.S. Open kicks off on August 26. It’s the last major of the year after the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the Olympics have all wrapped up, making it the final opportunity for top tennis players to secure a major title this season.

While there are favorites to win, the U.S. Open is famous for its unpredictable outcomes and thrilling matches that often stretch late into the night.

What You Need to Know About This Year’s Tournament

Getting There:

One of the simplest and fastest ways to get to the U.S. Open from Manhattan is to hop on an eastbound No. 7 subway train to Mets-Willets Point station. Follow the crowds from there to the tennis grounds.

Alternatively, if you’re coming from Long Island or Manhattan, you can take the Long Island Rail Road to Mets-Willett Point from Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal on the Port Washington Branch.

Rideshare services like Lyft and Uber are also options, but be prepared for potentially high costs and long wait times due to traffic around the venue.

Finding Tickets:

For casual tennis fans, a grounds pass during the first week of the U.S. Open is a great option. Although it doesn’t provide access to the main stadiums (Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadiums), you can watch early-round matches on the outer courts, moving from match to match.

This year, there’s also an expanded grounds pass available for a fan fest during the finals weekend, which includes watch parties inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

If you’re aiming to see the biggest names, bear in mind that tickets for matches inside Arthur Ashe or Louis Armstrong Stadiums can be quite expensive. But even without a main stadium ticket, you can still plop down by the fountain just south of Arthur Ashe and watch the matches on large outdoor screens.

Fan Week started on August 19 with free and open qualifying matches leading up to the main draw, which begins on August 26.

The Food Scene:

The U.S. Open is known for offering culinary delights from some of New York City’s most popular eateries. Beyond the typical hot dogs and burgers, you can find ice cream from Van Leeuwen, pizza from San Matteo, and Greek delicacies from King Souvlaki.

During the tournament’s first week, the food court near Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums can get hectic. For shorter lines, head to the concession stands by the Grandstand. Another option is to grab a bite before heading to the event, with nearby Downtown Flushing offering some of the city’s best Chinese cuisine.

And don’t miss out on the Honey Deuce, the tournament’s signature cocktail, perfect for hot days.

Staying Cool:

The weather in New York during the U.S. Open can be stiflingly hot and humid. It’s advisable to wear light clothing and bring a hat. While glass bottles or cans are not allowed, you can bring metal or plastic reusable water bottles up to 24 ounces. There are water fountains across the grounds and inside the main stadiums where you can refill them.

For a break from the sun, you’ll find plenty of shade in the plaza just south of Arthur Ashe.

Players to Watch:

Keep an eye on defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic. Djokovic, fresh off a gold medal in Paris, could notch his 25th Grand Slam title if he wins.

Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old Spaniard who has already grabbed two Grand Slam titles this year, is another player to watch.

The New York crowd always cheers for American players. Top-ranked American men include Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton, while behind Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins (who plans to retire at the end of this year) lead the American women.

Rafael Nadal won’t be competing this year, having announced that he wouldn’t be able to give his 100 percent.

Comebacks and Rivalries:

Look out for former champions making their return. Naomi Osaka, who won in 2018 and 2020, is back after giving birth last year. Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion, is also returning after a series of surgeries.

A potential Djokovic v. Alcaraz final would be a marquee matchup, given their split results in this year’s French Open and the Olympics.

Mark Your Calendars:

Qualifying matches started on August 19 and run through August 22. The main event begins on August 26, with the quarterfinals starting on September 3. The women’s singles final is set for September 7, and the men’s singles final wraps up the tournament on September 8.