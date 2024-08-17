Diamondbacks vs. Rays Insights, Odds, and Picks with Carlos SME!!

If you’re tuned in for some insights on the Diamondbacks-Rays game, you’ve come to the right place. With both teams showcasing some serious talent, this matchup promises to be a thrilling one. Let’s dive right into the nitty-gritty.

Diamondbacks vs. Rays Game Information & Odds

Mark your calendars! This showdown kicks off on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 4:10 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. You can catch all the action live on MLB Network.

Here’s the lowdown on the odds:

– Favorite: Diamondbacks (-111)

– Underdog: Rays (-108)

– Total Over/Under: 8 runs

– Run Line: Diamondbacks (-1.5 with +146 odds)

As it stands, the Diamondbacks are slight favorites both on the moneyline and the run line. It’ll be fascinating to see how the odds shift as game time approaches.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

Arizona has been on fire recently. There’s no other way to put it. They’ve managed to go 6-1 as moneyline favorites in their last seven games. The team’s been putting up an average of 6.9 runs per game with a solid 3.56 ERA.

Ketel Marte is leading the charge for the Diamondbacks. With a .298 average, 30 home runs, and 81 RBIs, Marte has been nothing short of sensational. Corbin Carroll is also someone to watch, carrying a .297 average over his last 10 games with some well-timed home runs and triples.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

On the flip side, the Rays have had a tougher ride. They’ve only managed to win 2 of their last 10 games as underdogs. Scoring an average of just 2.4 runs per game, it’s clear they’ve struggled to generate offense.

Brandon Lowe has been heating up, though. Batting .249 with 14 doubles and 14 home runs, he’s one of the key players to keep an eye on. Yandy Diaz, who’s hitting .270, will also be an essential piece of the puzzle for the Rays if they hope to pull through.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Now, let’s get to the heart of what you came for: some sweet betting insights. Here are my top three insights—SME’s 3—for this game:

Moneyline Performance: The Diamondbacks have won 64.4% of the games where they’ve been favored at least -111 on the moneyline this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 64.4% of the games where they’ve been favored at least -111 on the moneyline this season. Recent Trends: Both teams have different recent trends. The Diamondbacks hit the over in six of their last 10 outings, while the Rays have hit the under eight times in their last 10 games.

Both teams have different recent trends. The Diamondbacks hit the over in six of their last 10 outings, while the Rays have hit the under eight times in their last 10 games. Against the Spread: The Diamondbacks have a better recent ATS record at 6-4-0 compared to the Rays’ 2-7 in their last nine games as underdogs.

When it comes to placing your bets, the numbers suggest that the Diamondbacks have a slight edge. However, never underestimate the unpredictability of baseball.

Alright, everyone, that wraps up my insights on the Diamondbacks-Rays game. I hope you’re as pumped for the match as I am. Whether you’re placing bets or just enjoying the game, it’s set to be a blast!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.