Jason Adam Dealt To San Diego Padres, Rays Busy Deadline Continues

St. Petersburg, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays continued their wheeling and dealing by trading reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres fro three prospects.

In exchange for Adam, the Padres send pitcher Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez. Baseball America ranks Lesko as the Padres #5 prospect, Gonzalez the #8, and Bush Jr. #12.

Padres midseason prospect rankings:



5. Dylan Lesko, RHP

8. JD Gonzalez, C

12. Homer Bush, OF



Awesome home run swing from Gonzalez this spring ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/orQ3Odd7V4 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 28, 2024

Lesko (20) was selected by the Padres in the first round (#15 overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He has spent the season with the High-A Fort Wayne Tin Caps starting 16 games working to a 1-9 mark with a 6.46 ERA (54ER/69.2IP) with 79 strike outs, 52 walks, and has hit 12 batters.

Gonzalez (18) was selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Anito Otero Hernandez High School in Puerto Rico. He has spent the season with the Class A Elsinore Storm appearing in 48 games batting .205/.322/.230 spanning 199 plate appearance.

Bush (22) was selected by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University. He’s spent the season with the Tin Caps appearing in 86 games batting .272/.362/.347 with 43 stolen bases spanning 341 plate appearances.

Jason Adam has two more seasons of club control via arbitration before he’s eligible for free agency. This season he’s appeared in 47 games working to a 2.49 ERA. Adam signed with the Rays prior to the 2022 season and has been one of the most dependable arms in the back of their bullpen. In his Rays career he has appeared in 170 games logging 164.2 innings working to a 10-7 mark with a 2.30 ERA and notching 24 saves.