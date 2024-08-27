Mariners vs. Rays Insights, Odds, Picks with Carlos SME!!

Introduction

Overview: Tonight’s baseball bout between Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays against Luke Raley and the Seattle Mariners is shaping up to be a thrilling contest. The game kicks off at 9:40 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Key Players: For Tampa Bay, Yandy Diaz is in the spotlight, while Luke Raley is expected to shine for Seattle.

Broadcast Info: Fans can catch all the live action on ROOT Sports NW.

Betting Lines and Odds

Moneyline Odds: The Mariners are currently favored at -152, while the Rays sit as underdogs with +129.

Run Line: Seattle is favored to cover the spread at -1.5.

Total Runs: The over/under for total runs in tonight’s game is set at 6.5.

Mariners Recent Betting Trends

Performance: The Mariners have won 4 out of their last 6 games when favored on the moneyline.

Moneyline Stats: Seattle boasts a record of 21-15 when favored by -152 or more.

Total Games: Out of their last 10 games with a set run total, 6 have gone over the total marker.

ATS (Against the Spread): The Mariners have struggled lately, going 3-7-0 against the spread in their past 10 games.

Key Player Stats: Cal Raleigh has been a powerhouse, smashing 27 home runs this season and raking in 79 RBIs. He’s hitting .188 in his last five outings. Julio Rodríguez is pacing the team with a batting average of .253.

Rays Recent Betting Trends

Performance: The Rays have played as underdogs in 6 of their last 10 matchups, going 3-3 in those games.

Moneyline Stats: With a season win record of 30-35 when playing as underdogs, Tampa Bay has defied odds multiple times.

Total Games: Over the same 10-game span, the Rays and their opponents have hit the over only 3 times, resulting in a total record of 3-6-1 for over/under bettors.

ATS (Against the Spread): Tampa Bay has been more reliable, winning 4 out of their past 10 against-the-spread bets.

Key Player Stats: Randy Arozarena is a force to reckon with, boasting 25 doubles and 17 home runs. He’s currently on a three-game hitting streak. Yandy Diaz leads the Rays in RBIs with 56 and carries a batting average of .273.

Betting Insights

Run Line Value: Always worth considering, the Mariners covering the -1.5 run line is attractive, especially since they’ve been the favorites in recent matchups.

Total Runs Consideration: With the over/under set at 6.5, and the Mariners’ games recently trending towards the over, it’s an interesting angle for those looking into totals.

Underdog Potential: The Rays, with their fighting spirit highlighted by recent underdog wins, might offer enticing value for risk-tolerant bettors.

SME’S 3

Betting Insight 1: Mariners have a solid win rate (57.5%) when favored, making them a reliable favorite.

Recent trends show the Mariners' games frequently hitting the over.

Recent trends show the Mariners’ games frequently hitting the over. Betting Insight 3: The Rays have been profitable underdogs, winning 46.2% of games when not favored.

About the Author:

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.