Marlins Split with The Rays

The Marlins managed to pull off a split in their two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a solid 6-2 victory on Wednesday. This win came largely thanks to Xavier Edwards, who drove in three runs, and home runs from Jake Burger and Jonah Bride helping Roddery Muñoz secure his first win in nearly three months.

Edwards’ Impact

Xavier Edwards played a pivotal role in the Marlins’ offense. In this game, he had a big night with a sacrifice fly and a crucial two-run single. Edwards’ contributions were vital in overturning two separate one-run deficits, ensuring that the Marlins got the upper hand and clinched a split in the series. Taj Bradley, who started for the Rays, faced his first loss since June 8, highlighting the effectiveness of the Marlins’ lineup.

Muñoz’s Strong Performance

Roddery Muñoz, the 24-year-old right-hander, had been struggling, carrying a 0-5 record in his last 10 starts since his maiden major league win against Colorado on May 1. However, on this night, Muñoz found his form. He pitched five innings, allowed just two runs and four hits, and struck out seven. His only blemishes were a solo homer by Christopher Morel in the first inning and an RBI triple from Jonny DeLuca in the second. This performance was enough to keep the potent Rays’ offense at bay.

Shifts in Momentum

Jake Burger continued his hot streak with a two-run homer in the third inning, his second consecutive game hitting a home run. This gave the Marlins a commanding 4-2 lead. Jonah Bride also contributed, breaking Taj Bradley’s 24-inning scoreless streak with a solo homer in the second. Edwards capped off the night by driving in two more runs with a single off reliever Edwin Uceta in the seventh inning, providing a comfortable cushion for the Marlins.

For the Rays, Christopher Morel continued to impress after being acquired from the Cubs. His first-inning homer off Muñoz was his 20th of the season. However, their offense stalled after the early innings, unable to mount a significant comeback.

Key Injuries and Upcoming Games

Injury issues also played a part in the game. For the Marlins, RHP Edward Cabrera was set for tests after experiencing discomfort in his left knee, an injury sustained during Tuesday’s game. The Rays, on the other hand, lost LF Richie Palacios in the second inning after he injured his right knee during a head-first slide. Dylan Carlson, recently acquired from St. Louis, took his place but went 0 for 3 in his debut.

Looking forward, the Marlins continue their road trip with a four-game series against Atlanta, where they will face Charlie Morton. Meanwhile, the Rays will head to Houston, with Shane Baz set to start in their three-game series opener.