MLB To Everett Washington Officials Solve Your Stadium Problem

MLB wants a new or renovated stadium in town as soon as possible.

Major League Baseball is putting pressure on yet another minor league market to get a new or renovated stadium in town. This time it is Everett, Washington and Major League Baseball has told the ownership group of the Northwest League’s Everett AquaSox you better solve your stadium situation soon or we will relocate the franchise. According to MLB, the Everett ballpark needs major renovations, including larger clubhouses, new locker rooms, lighting improvements, facilities for female staff and new training facilities. How does the Everett ownership fix the problem? To go elected officials and have them raise money to get the renovation done or build a new stadium entirely. City elected officials have narrowed its choices to three options. The city could provide money for a facelift at the present stadium or build a new stadium downtown, near the Everett arena, or do nothing which would mean that the AquaSox franchise owners would have to move the business or sell the business to someone in another market. According to Everett officials, the renovations of the stadium would range from $68 million to $79 million, while a new downtown stadium could cost anywhere from $84 million to $114 million.

Major League Baseball decided to remake Minor League Baseball around 2019 and decided to lop off 42 franchises and then in 2021, Major League Baseball came up with a new set of stadium requirements for minor league teams. MLB gave minor league team ownerships with substandard stadiums a deadline to get those stadiums up to MLB standrads. The AquaSox ownership missed a MLB imposed June 1st deadline to have a stadium plan in place. The Everett ownership group was forced to pay a six-figure fee for missing that deadline. There will be more fines if there is no plan soon and the threat of MLB taking the team out of Everett looms.

