Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski joins exclusive company

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th and 101th goals in the UEFA Champions League in Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat of Brest on Tuesday.

Lewandowski scored in each half of the home game to hand Hansi Flick’s men a comfortable victory.

He is now the third-highest scoring player in UEFA Champions League history with 101 goals in 125 matches, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski has played in the competition for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

He scored 17 goals in 28 Champions League matches for Dortmund and continued with 69 goals in 78 appearances for Bayern Munich.

The 36-year-old moved to Barcelona in 2022 and he has now scored 15 UCL goals in 19 outings for the Spanish giants.

Lewandowski is well within reach to match Messi’s record of 129 goals in the competition while Ronaldo holds the record for the most UCL goals with 140 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 140 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, with 140 goals. He scored these in 183 appearances across 19 seasons. Ronaldo played for three clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His time at Real Madrid was particularly prolific. Ronaldo’s goal-scoring ability helped secure multiple Champions League titles for the Spanish giants.

Lionel Messi – 129 Goals

Lionel Messi follows Ronaldo with 129 Champions League goals. Messi scored 120 goals for Barcelona. After moving to PSG, he added nine more goals to his tally. Messi’s consistency in Europe’s top competition cemented his place as one of the best players in history. While at PSG, he continued to impress with his playmaking and finishing.

Robert Lewandowski – 101 Goals

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski reached the 100-goal mark in the Champions League on November 26, 2024. He achieved this milestone in his 125th appearance. Lewandowski boasts the best goals-per-game ratio among the top scorers, with 0.81 goals per match. He has been prolific with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and now Barcelona.

Karim Benzema – 90 Goals

Karim Benzema is just 10 goals shy of reaching 100 in the Champions League. He scored 78 of these goals for Real Madrid. Benzema was crucial in Real Madrid’s Champions League successes in the 2010s. After leaving Madrid for Al-Ittihad in 2023, he remains one of the competition’s greatest goal-scorers.

Raul – 71 Goals

Raul Gonzalez, a Real Madrid legend, scored 71 Champions League goals in 142 appearances. He netted goals for both Real Madrid and Schalke 04. His leadership and goal-scoring ability helped Madrid dominate European football. Raul’s name is synonymous with Champions League greatness.

Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56 Goals

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 56 goals in the Champions League between 1998 and 2009. The Dutch striker netted 35 goals for Manchester United, 13 for Real Madrid, and 8 for PSV Eindhoven. Van Nistelrooy was known for his sharp finishing and clinical edge in the competition.

Thomas Muller – 54 Goals

Thomas Muller has scored 54 goals in 155 Champions League matches. Muller has spent his entire career at Bayern Munich. Despite the high goal total, Muller has the lowest conversion rate of any top scorer. Known for his intelligent positioning, Muller remains a key player for Bayern.

Thierry Henry – 50 Goals

Thierry Henry scored 50 goals in the Champions League across 112 matches. Over half of these goals came during his time at Arsenal. Henry also added to his tally at Barcelona, where he played an important role in their European campaigns. His pace and technique made him a constant threat.

Alfredo Di Stefano – 49 Goals

Alfredo Di Stefano scored 49 goals in just 58 Champions League appearances. All of his goals came for Real Madrid between 1955 and 1964. Di Stefano was known for his incredible vision, technical ability, and finishing. His contributions helped Real Madrid dominate European football in the early years.

Kylian Mbappe – 49 Goals

Kylian Mbappe has already scored 49 goals in the Champions League. He netted 42 goals in 64 matches for PSG. Mbappe’s explosive pace and clinical finishing have made him a standout performer. He is expected to challenge for a spot among the top goal-scorers as his career progresses.