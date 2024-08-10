Rays vs Orioles Game 2 Tonight! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

It’s game day, folks, and we’re diving into the second showdown of a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles (69-48) and the Tampa Bay Rays (58-57). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET tonight at Tropicana Field, and you can catch all the action on FOX. Let’s break down some odds, insights, and, of course, some sparkling tidbits from our betting guru, Carlos SME.

Orioles Take the Opener

The Orioles took the first game on Friday with a rock-solid 4-1 win. SP Zach Eflin put on quite the performance with seven innings of no earned runs and a parade of seven strikeouts. He’s now 3-0 since being traded from the Rays to Baltimore on July 26. And how about Eloy Jimenez? He’s heating up with his fourth multi-hit game in just seven outings for the Orioles. A couple of homers from Cedric Mullins and Colton Cowser sealed the deal, bringing Baltimore to a balanced 4-4 on their ten-game road trip.

Over on the Tampa side, SP Zack Littell struggled, giving up three earned runs on eight hits in five innings, marking his eighth loss of the season. The Rays’ bats were unusually quiet until Dylan Carlson’s solo home run in the ninth inning. That’s three losses in their last four games for the Rays.

Who’s on the Mound?

Tonight’s duel features Orioles’ RHP Corbin Burnes taking on Rays’ RHP Drew Rasmussen. Burnes has been phenomenal this season, boasting a 12-4 record with a 2.63 ERA. His road performance is nothing short of stellar—6-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eleven starts. His last outing wasn’t his best, but let’s give him a pass; he’s been consistent overall.

On the Rays’ side, Rasmussen is coming off his first start and second appearance of 2024 after being reinstated from a 60-day IL. He’s largely untested this season but has the potential to surprise, sporting impressive career stats against the Orioles.

Betting Insights with Carlos SME

Now, for the good stuff—betting insights! I’ve got some juicy nuggets from thee Carlos SME:

SME’s 3 Betting Insights:

Moneyline (ML) : Orioles -164 | Rays +138

: Orioles -164 | Rays +138 Run Line (RL) : Orioles -1.5 (+105) | Rays +1.5 (-126)

: Orioles -1.5 (+105) | Rays +1.5 (-126) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -106 | U: -114)

The Orioles are strong favorites tonight, and with Burnes on the mound, it’s easy to see why. However, laying down nearly two units to win one on the moneyline might not be the smartest move. If there’s a bet to place, consider the Orioles at -1.5 on the run line because Burnes is a beast on the mound, and the Rays, struggling offensively, may not have enough to combat him.

As for the Over/Under, there’s a bit of a gamble here, especially with Rasmussen’s form post-surgery being a wild card. If I had to lean one way, the under with Burnes pitching feels like a safer play.

So, explorers, who are eager for a taste of tonight’s showdown, that’s your rundown. Whether you’re tuning in to the game or placing a bet, let’s enjoy the ride as the Orioles and Rays battle it out. Share your thoughts and bets with me – I’m all ears and ready for some spirited discussion!

Simply put SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and Americas raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between 2 way action & the ‘final’ score is where his delta resides. SME’s process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s.

Follow him to enjoy the earn.