Tampa Bay Buccaneers Current Depth Chart!

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to take the field for their first 2024 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday night, 22 players will have the honor of starting the contest. However, don’t think for a second that these initial assignments will solidify the competition for starting roles, nor does the initial 2024 depth chart, which was just released on Monday, serve as an unchanging roster.
That said, this first depth chart does offer a glimpse into the team’s current structure.
Offensive and Defensive Starters
The Buccaneers are currently listing a three-receiver set for their offensive starters. Joining veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is second-year receiver Trey Palmer. Ben Bredeson, who joined the team this year via free agency, is listed as the starting left guard. Returning as the starting center is Robert Hainsey, who is in competition with rookie first-rounder Graham Barton.
Defensively, there are a few notable adjustments. K.J. Britt and Zyon McCollum are new additions to the starting lineup, with Jordan Whitehead, a free-agency acquisition, securing the safety spot.
The Buccaneers’ 2024 preliminary lineup features the following starters on offense and defense:
Offense:
- WR Mike Evans
- WR Chris Godwin
- WR Trey Palmer
- LT Tristan Wirfs
- LG Ben Bredeson
- C Robert Hainsey
- RG Cody Mauch
- RT Luke Goedeke
- TE Cade Otton
- QB Baker Mayfield
- RB Rachaad White
Defense:
- DL Calijah Kancey
- NT Vita Vea
- DL Logan Hall
- OLB Yaya Diaby
- ILB K.J. Britt
- ILB Lavonte David
- OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
- CB Jamel Dean
- CB Zyon McCollum
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- S Jordan Whitehead
For special teams, Jake Camarda continues his duties as both punter and kickoff specialist. Kicker Chase McLaughlin rounds out the unit, while Zack Triner remains as the long snapper.
Overall, while this doesn’t cement any positions definitively, it offers a preliminary look at the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.