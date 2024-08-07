Tampa Bay Buccaneers Current Depth Chart!

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to take the field for their first 2024 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Saturday night, 22 players will have the honor of starting the contest. However, don’t think for a second that these initial assignments will solidify the competition for starting roles, nor does the initial 2024 depth chart, which was just released on Monday, serve as an unchanging roster.

That said, this first depth chart does offer a glimpse into the team’s current structure.

Offensive and Defensive Starters

The Buccaneers are currently listing a three-receiver set for their offensive starters. Joining veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is second-year receiver Trey Palmer. Ben Bredeson, who joined the team this year via free agency, is listed as the starting left guard. Returning as the starting center is Robert Hainsey, who is in competition with rookie first-rounder Graham Barton.

Defensively, there are a few notable adjustments. K.J. Britt and Zyon McCollum are new additions to the starting lineup, with Jordan Whitehead, a free-agency acquisition, securing the safety spot.

The Buccaneers’ 2024 preliminary lineup features the following starters on offense and defense:

Offense:

WR Mike Evans

WR Chris Godwin

WR Trey Palmer

LT Tristan Wirfs

LG Ben Bredeson

C Robert Hainsey

RG Cody Mauch

RT Luke Goedeke

TE Cade Otton

QB Baker Mayfield

RB Rachaad White

Defense:

DL Calijah Kancey

NT Vita Vea

DL Logan Hall

OLB Yaya Diaby

ILB K.J. Britt

ILB Lavonte David

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

CB Jamel Dean

CB Zyon McCollum

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

S Jordan Whitehead

For special teams, Jake Camarda continues his duties as both punter and kickoff specialist. Kicker Chase McLaughlin rounds out the unit, while Zack Triner remains as the long snapper.

Overall, while this doesn’t cement any positions definitively, it offers a preliminary look at the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.