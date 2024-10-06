USF Basketball 2024-25 The Defending AAC Champs Will Play Before Record Setting Crowds At The Yuengling Center.

By: Chad Smith
University of South Florida Athletics announced Wednesday a sellout of lower level and premium seating in the Yuengling Center for the 2024-25 USF Men’s Basketball Season presented by Tampa General Hospital. It marked the first time in program history that the lower level and premium seating have sold out.
The Bulls return to the court in November following a historic first season under head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in which the Bulls posted a school-record 25 wins and won their first conference regular season title in program history. USF’s 25-8 record in 2023-24 was an 11-win improvement from the 2022-23 season and tied for the seventh-best improvement nationally in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls posted just the sixth 20-win season in program history and earned the program’s first-ever Top 25 ranking, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play marked the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.
The Bulls ended the regular season with three straight sellouts at the Yuengling Center and look to continue that streak to open the 2024-25 season. On the year, South Florida played in front of 93,642 fans inside the Yuengling Center, the most since 97,007 in 2012-13. The 93,642 fans are the fourth-most in program history for a single season and just the sixth home season attendance total over 90,000.
The Bulls open the 2024-25 season taking on the University of Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4. The first of 15 USF home games tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 12 with the Bulls facing Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bulls will play nine American Athletic Conference home games, including dates with UAB (Jan.15), Tulsa (Jan. 18), Wichita State (Feb. 9), Memphis (Feb. 13), North Texas (Feb. 23), and Florida Atlantic (March 2).
About USF Men’s Basketball
The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Abdur-Rahim has led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament as the Bulls claimed the program’s first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion. USF’s win total marks a nine-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 20 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls’ 25 wins set the program record, which bested the 24 wins set in 2018-19.
USF earned its first-ever Top 25 ranking in men’s basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls’ 16 wins in conference play are the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program’s longest-ever win streak.
USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.
