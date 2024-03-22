NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Florida State opens today as they battle Alabama in the first round with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Florida State Seminoles (23-10)are making their 11th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament and are seeded 8th. They will face the 9th-seed Alabama Crimson Tide in a game that will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Game will be played on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
Friday, March 22 — First round
- (8) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 11:30 a.m. | ESPN2
- (2) Ohio State vs. (15) Maine | Noon | ESPN
- (6) Louisville vs. (11) Middle Tennessee | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (1) South Carolina vs. Sacred Heart/Presbyterian | 2 p.m. | ESPN
- (7) Duke vs. (10) Richmond | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (1) Texas vs. (16) Drexel | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
- (4) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (3) LSU vs. (14) Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN
- (4) Kansas State vs. (13) Portland | 4:30 p.m. | ESPNews
- (8) Alabama vs. (9) Florida State | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (5) Baylor vs. (12) Vanderbilt/Columbia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
- (5) Colorado vs. (12) Drake | 7 p.m. | ESPNews
- (7) Iowa State vs. (10) Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- (3) Oregon State vs. (14) Eastern Washington | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
- (2) Stanford vs. (15) Norfolk State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
- (6) Nebraska vs. (11) Texas A&M | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU