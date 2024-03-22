NCAA Men’s Tournament Friday slate of games where to watch or stream them.

There is a full slate of NCAA Men’s college basketball action today on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV if you don’t have cable try Sling TV or YouTube on a free trial. If you subscribe to Paramount+ then you will get all the CBS games and if you have MAX then you will have access to all the action fro TBS, TNT and truTV plus some extra programming the are offering.

8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern — 12:15 p.m. on CBS

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate — 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB — 1:45 p.m. on TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky — 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson — 2:45 p.m. on CBS

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico — 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale — 4:15 p.m. on TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado — 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M — 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont — 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling — 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston — 7:35 pm. on truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood — 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison — 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU — 9:55 p.m. on TBS

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon — 10:05 p.m. on truTV