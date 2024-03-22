Florida Gators take on Colorado Buffaloes in Friday’s session of the NCAA Tournament. FAU and Stetson are also in action.

Colorado Buffaloes (25-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Florida Gators (24-11, 14-8 SEC)

Indianapolis; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT TV – TBS – STREAMING ON MAX OR SLING TV

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Colorado play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Gators’ record in SEC games is 14-8, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Florida averages 85.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-8. Colorado scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Florida averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Gators. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and seven rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

8) Florida Atlantic vs. (9) Northwestern — 12:15 p.m. on CBS – STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate — 12:40 p.m. on truTV

(5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB — 1:45 p.m. on TNT

(2) Marquette vs. (15) Western Kentucky — 2 p.m. on TBS

(1) UConn vs. (16) Stetson — 2:45 p.m. on CBS – STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico — 3:10 p.m. on truTV

(4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale — 4:15 p.m. on TNT

(7) Florida vs. (10) Colorado — 4:30 p.m. on TBS

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M — 6:50 p.m. on TNT

(4) Duke vs. (13) Vermont — 7:10 p.m. on CBS

(1) Purdue vs. (16) Grambling — 7:25 p.m. on TBS

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston — 7:35 pm. on truTV

(1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood — 9:20 p.m. on TNT

(5) Wisconsin vs. (12) James Madison — 9:40 p.m. on CBS

(8) Utah State vs. (9) TCU — 9:55 p.m. on TBS

(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (12) Grand Canyon — 10:05 p.m. on truTV

