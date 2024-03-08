The University of Tampa holds on to the top spot in the latest NCAA D-II Baseball. Meanwhile, St. Leo is ranked 14th.

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
56
UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA BASEBALL STADIUM- PHOTO/UT

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in this week’s D-II college baseball poll. Also making the Top 25 is St. Leo is the 14th best team in the country.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Four – March 6, 2024)
(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)

RankTeam (1st Place Votes)RecordPointsPrevious
1Tampa (20)17-05001
2North Greenville16-34742
3Central Missouri15-34643
4Point Loma12-5-14024
5West Texas A&M13-54005
6Millersville10-33836
7Southern Arkansas15-337311
8West Florida12-53559
9Wayne State (Mich.)7-133012
10Missouri Southern17-42928
11UNC Pembroke15-3272RV
12Northwest Nazarene12-4-126910
13Molloy8-226613
14Saint Leo13-223719
15West Chester7-023518
16CSU Pueblo11-421015
17Illinois Springfield9-418820
18Young Harris14-41707
19Mount Olive10-5139RV
20Angelo State13-897RV
21Cal State Monterey Bay10-68123
22Grand Valley State6-174RV
23Augustana (S.D.)6-251NR
24East Stroudsburg6-347RV
25Goldey-Beacom7-54222

Receiving Votes: Delta State (12-6) 39 points; North Georgia (11-4) 33 points; Central Oklahoma (14-4) 18 points; Seton Hill (6-3) 15 points; Barton (15-2) 8 points; Lynn (11-6) 7 points; Westmont (10-6-3) 7 points; Lubbock Christian (13-7) 6 points; Saginaw Valley State (8-3) 6 points; Queens (4-1) 4 points; Hawai’i Pacific (13-4) 4 points; Georgia Southwestern (13-5) 1 point

Dropped Out: Lynn (14th); Georgia Southwestern (16th); Central Oklahoma (17th); Lincoln Memorial (21st); Harding (24th); UT Tyler (25th)

2024 Region Polls (Week Four- March 4, 2024)

ATLANTIC REGION

RankTeam (1st Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1Millersville (9)10-31171
2West Chester (3)7-01112
3East Stroudsburg6-3923
4Seton Hill6-3864
5Charleston8-3745
6Shippensburg6-3547
7California (Pa.)4-238T10
8Concord5-5266
9Slippery Rock5-123RV
10Frostburg State5-515T10

Receiving Votes: Salem (10-3) 13 points; Wheeling (5-3) 8 points; Indiana (Pa.) (2-3) 3 points

CENTRAL REGION

RankTeam (1st-Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1Central Missouri (10)15-31181
2Southern Arkansas (1)15-31033
3Missouri Southern (1)17-41022
4Augustana6-2816
5Central Oklahoma14-4444
T6Harding12-6405
T6Rogers State13-440T8
8Northwestern Oklahoma13-6347
9Pittsburg State13-523RV
10Missouri Western11-618RV

Receiving Votes: Wayne State (16), Arkansas-Monticello (12), Oklahoma Baptist (7), St. Cloud State (7), Arkansas Tech (5), Concordia-St. Paul (5), Fort Hays State (4), Southwestern Oklahoma (1)

EAST REGION

RankTeam (1st-Place)RecordPoints
1Molloy (9)8-290
2Goldey-Beacom7-572
3Queens4-162
4Southern New Hampshire5-558
5Wilmington6-254
6Southern Connecticut6-450
7Bentley8-338
8St. Thomas Aquinas5-326
9Franklin Pierce2-523
10Post University5-711

Receiving Votes: Adelphi (4-4) 5 points; Pace (1-3); 2 points; D’Youville (5-3) 2 points; Jefferson (3-3) 1 point; Saint Rose (3-5) 1 point

MIDWEST REGION

RankTeam (1st-Place)Record      PointsPrevious
1Wayne State (6)          7-1         60        1
2Illinois Springfield            9-4        54       2                       
3Grand Valley State          6-1          48     4
4Saginaw Valley State       8-3         39   9   
5Ashland                                5-1      38    6                         
6Maryville                              7-5      26      5          
7Rockhurst                            8-3       23     8  
8Missouri S&T                     8-4          16         NR
9Ohio Dominican                6-2          14     NR
T10Purdue Northwest           4-1         6       NR
T10Indianapolis                      2-5       6          3            

SOUTH REGION

RankTeam (1st-Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1Tampa (8)17-0801
2West Florida12-5692
3Saint Leo13-2674
4Delta State12-6518
5Lynn11-6403
6Lee12-6375
7West Georgia10-823RV
8Savannah State11-21710
9Embry-Riddle9-6159
10Auburn Montgomery10-913RV

Receiving Votes: Spring Hill (11 points); Montevallo (7 points); Florida Tech (6 points); Rollins (3 points); Shorter (2 points); Mississippi College (1 point)

SOUTHEAST REGION

RankSchool (1st-Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1North Greenville (8)16-3801
2UNC Pembroke15-3556
T3Mount Olive10-5545
T3Young Harris14-4542
5North Georgia11-44610
6Barton15-2457
7Georgia Southwestern13-5333
8Lincoln Memorial13-5294
9Catawba12-613RV
10Lander12-6128

Receiving Votes: Coker (12-6) 7 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (13-6) 6 points; Limestone (14-6) 5 points; Francis Marion (10-6) 1 point     

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

RankTeam (First-Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1West Texas A&M (7)13-5791
2CSU Pueblo (1)11-4632
3Angelo State13-8615
4Lubbock Christian13-7507
5UT Tyler11-9463
6Colorado Mesa7-7446
7Arkansas-Fort Smith10-6424
8Regis8-7-1209
9Texas A&M-International11-111210
10Texas A&M-Kingsville12-1010RV

Receiving Votes: Colo. Sch. of Mines 6-6 (6), MSU Denver 9-9 (4), UT Permian Basin 10-10 (2), Eastern New Mexico 9-11 (1)

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place)RecordPointsPrevious
1Point Loma (10)12-5-11081
2Northwest Nazarene12-4-1952
3Cal State Monterey Bay10-6853
T4Westmont (1)10-6-3647
T4Hawai’i Pacific13-4649
6San Francisco State10-6576
7Chico State8-3485
8Cal State East Bay10-53410
9Concordia University Irvine7-321RV
10Cal State San Bernardino8-8154

Receiving Votes: Cal State San Marcos (8-5) 8 points, Cal Poly Pomona (7-9) 4 points, Biola (10-7-1) 2 points

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR