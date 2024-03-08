The University of Tampa holds on to the top spot in the latest NCAA D-II Baseball. Meanwhile, St. Leo is ranked 14th.

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in this week’s D-II college baseball poll. Also making the Top 25 is St. Leo is the 14th best team in the country.
2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Four – March 6, 2024)
|Rank
|Team (1st Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (20)
|17-0
|500
|1
|2
|North Greenville
|16-3
|474
|2
|3
|Central Missouri
|15-3
|464
|3
|4
|Point Loma
|12-5-1
|402
|4
|5
|West Texas A&M
|13-5
|400
|5
|6
|Millersville
|10-3
|383
|6
|7
|Southern Arkansas
|15-3
|373
|11
|8
|West Florida
|12-5
|355
|9
|9
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|7-1
|330
|12
|10
|Missouri Southern
|17-4
|292
|8
|11
|UNC Pembroke
|15-3
|272
|RV
|12
|Northwest Nazarene
|12-4-1
|269
|10
|13
|Molloy
|8-2
|266
|13
|14
|Saint Leo
|13-2
|237
|19
|15
|West Chester
|7-0
|235
|18
|16
|CSU Pueblo
|11-4
|210
|15
|17
|Illinois Springfield
|9-4
|188
|20
|18
|Young Harris
|14-4
|170
|7
|19
|Mount Olive
|10-5
|139
|RV
|20
|Angelo State
|13-8
|97
|RV
|21
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|10-6
|81
|23
|22
|Grand Valley State
|6-1
|74
|RV
|23
|Augustana (S.D.)
|6-2
|51
|NR
|24
|East Stroudsburg
|6-3
|47
|RV
|25
|Goldey-Beacom
|7-5
|42
|22
Receiving Votes: Delta State (12-6) 39 points; North Georgia (11-4) 33 points; Central Oklahoma (14-4) 18 points; Seton Hill (6-3) 15 points; Barton (15-2) 8 points; Lynn (11-6) 7 points; Westmont (10-6-3) 7 points; Lubbock Christian (13-7) 6 points; Saginaw Valley State (8-3) 6 points; Queens (4-1) 4 points; Hawai’i Pacific (13-4) 4 points; Georgia Southwestern (13-5) 1 point
Dropped Out: Lynn (14th); Georgia Southwestern (16th); Central Oklahoma (17th); Lincoln Memorial (21st); Harding (24th); UT Tyler (25th)
2024 Region Polls (Week Four- March 4, 2024)
ATLANTIC REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Millersville (9)
|10-3
|117
|1
|2
|West Chester (3)
|7-0
|111
|2
|3
|East Stroudsburg
|6-3
|92
|3
|4
|Seton Hill
|6-3
|86
|4
|5
|Charleston
|8-3
|74
|5
|6
|Shippensburg
|6-3
|54
|7
|7
|California (Pa.)
|4-2
|38
|T10
|8
|Concord
|5-5
|26
|6
|9
|Slippery Rock
|5-1
|23
|RV
|10
|Frostburg State
|5-5
|15
|T10
Receiving Votes: Salem (10-3) 13 points; Wheeling (5-3) 8 points; Indiana (Pa.) (2-3) 3 points
CENTRAL REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Central Missouri (10)
|15-3
|118
|1
|2
|Southern Arkansas (1)
|15-3
|103
|3
|3
|Missouri Southern (1)
|17-4
|102
|2
|4
|Augustana
|6-2
|81
|6
|5
|Central Oklahoma
|14-4
|44
|4
|T6
|Harding
|12-6
|40
|5
|T6
|Rogers State
|13-4
|40
|T8
|8
|Northwestern Oklahoma
|13-6
|34
|7
|9
|Pittsburg State
|13-5
|23
|RV
|10
|Missouri Western
|11-6
|18
|RV
Receiving Votes: Wayne State (16), Arkansas-Monticello (12), Oklahoma Baptist (7), St. Cloud State (7), Arkansas Tech (5), Concordia-St. Paul (5), Fort Hays State (4), Southwestern Oklahoma (1)
EAST REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|1
|Molloy (9)
|8-2
|90
|2
|Goldey-Beacom
|7-5
|72
|3
|Queens
|4-1
|62
|4
|Southern New Hampshire
|5-5
|58
|5
|Wilmington
|6-2
|54
|6
|Southern Connecticut
|6-4
|50
|7
|Bentley
|8-3
|38
|8
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5-3
|26
|9
|Franklin Pierce
|2-5
|23
|10
|Post University
|5-7
|11
Receiving Votes: Adelphi (4-4) 5 points; Pace (1-3); 2 points; D’Youville (5-3) 2 points; Jefferson (3-3) 1 point; Saint Rose (3-5) 1 point
MIDWEST REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Wayne State (6)
|7-1
|60
|1
|2
|Illinois Springfield
|9-4
|54
|2
|3
|Grand Valley State
|6-1
|48
|4
|4
|Saginaw Valley State
|8-3
|39
|9
|5
|Ashland
|5-1
|38
|6
|6
|Maryville
|7-5
|26
|5
|7
|Rockhurst
|8-3
|23
|8
|8
|Missouri S&T
|8-4
|16
|NR
|9
|Ohio Dominican
|6-2
|14
|NR
|T10
|Purdue Northwest
|4-1
|6
|NR
|T10
|Indianapolis
|2-5
|6
|3
SOUTH REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Tampa (8)
|17-0
|80
|1
|2
|West Florida
|12-5
|69
|2
|3
|Saint Leo
|13-2
|67
|4
|4
|Delta State
|12-6
|51
|8
|5
|Lynn
|11-6
|40
|3
|6
|Lee
|12-6
|37
|5
|7
|West Georgia
|10-8
|23
|RV
|8
|Savannah State
|11-2
|17
|10
|9
|Embry-Riddle
|9-6
|15
|9
|10
|Auburn Montgomery
|10-9
|13
|RV
Receiving Votes: Spring Hill (11 points); Montevallo (7 points); Florida Tech (6 points); Rollins (3 points); Shorter (2 points); Mississippi College (1 point)
SOUTHEAST REGION
|Rank
|School (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|North Greenville (8)
|16-3
|80
|1
|2
|UNC Pembroke
|15-3
|55
|6
|T3
|Mount Olive
|10-5
|54
|5
|T3
|Young Harris
|14-4
|54
|2
|5
|North Georgia
|11-4
|46
|10
|6
|Barton
|15-2
|45
|7
|7
|Georgia Southwestern
|13-5
|33
|3
|8
|Lincoln Memorial
|13-5
|29
|4
|9
|Catawba
|12-6
|13
|RV
|10
|Lander
|12-6
|12
|8
Receiving Votes: Coker (12-6) 7 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (13-6) 6 points; Limestone (14-6) 5 points; Francis Marion (10-6) 1 point
SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
|Rank
|Team (First-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|West Texas A&M (7)
|13-5
|79
|1
|2
|CSU Pueblo (1)
|11-4
|63
|2
|3
|Angelo State
|13-8
|61
|5
|4
|Lubbock Christian
|13-7
|50
|7
|5
|UT Tyler
|11-9
|46
|3
|6
|Colorado Mesa
|7-7
|44
|6
|7
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|10-6
|42
|4
|8
|Regis
|8-7-1
|20
|9
|9
|Texas A&M-International
|11-11
|12
|10
|10
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|12-10
|10
|RV
Receiving Votes: Colo. Sch. of Mines 6-6 (6), MSU Denver 9-9 (4), UT Permian Basin 10-10 (2), Eastern New Mexico 9-11 (1)
WEST REGION
|Rank
|Team (1st-Place)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Point Loma (10)
|12-5-1
|108
|1
|2
|Northwest Nazarene
|12-4-1
|95
|2
|3
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|10-6
|85
|3
|T4
|Westmont (1)
|10-6-3
|64
|7
|T4
|Hawai’i Pacific
|13-4
|64
|9
|6
|San Francisco State
|10-6
|57
|6
|7
|Chico State
|8-3
|48
|5
|8
|Cal State East Bay
|10-5
|34
|10
|9
|Concordia University Irvine
|7-3
|21
|RV
|10
|Cal State San Bernardino
|8-8
|15
|4
Receiving Votes: Cal State San Marcos (8-5) 8 points, Cal Poly Pomona (7-9) 4 points, Biola (10-7-1) 2 points