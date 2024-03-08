The University of Tampa holds on to the top spot in the latest NCAA D-II Baseball. Meanwhile, St. Leo is ranked 14th.

The University of Tampa Spartans continue to hold down the top spot in this week’s D-II college baseball poll. Also making the Top 25 is St. Leo is the 14th best team in the country.

2024 NCBWA National Poll (Week Four – March 6, 2024)

(NCBWA Top 25 – Download PDF)

Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Record Points Previous 1 Tampa (20) 17-0 500 1 2 North Greenville 16-3 474 2 3 Central Missouri 15-3 464 3 4 Point Loma 12-5-1 402 4 5 West Texas A&M 13-5 400 5 6 Millersville 10-3 383 6 7 Southern Arkansas 15-3 373 11 8 West Florida 12-5 355 9 9 Wayne State (Mich.) 7-1 330 12 10 Missouri Southern 17-4 292 8 11 UNC Pembroke 15-3 272 RV 12 Northwest Nazarene 12-4-1 269 10 13 Molloy 8-2 266 13 14 Saint Leo 13-2 237 19 15 West Chester 7-0 235 18 16 CSU Pueblo 11-4 210 15 17 Illinois Springfield 9-4 188 20 18 Young Harris 14-4 170 7 19 Mount Olive 10-5 139 RV 20 Angelo State 13-8 97 RV 21 Cal State Monterey Bay 10-6 81 23 22 Grand Valley State 6-1 74 RV 23 Augustana (S.D.) 6-2 51 NR 24 East Stroudsburg 6-3 47 RV 25 Goldey-Beacom 7-5 42 22

Receiving Votes: Delta State (12-6) 39 points; North Georgia (11-4) 33 points; Central Oklahoma (14-4) 18 points; Seton Hill (6-3) 15 points; Barton (15-2) 8 points; Lynn (11-6) 7 points; Westmont (10-6-3) 7 points; Lubbock Christian (13-7) 6 points; Saginaw Valley State (8-3) 6 points; Queens (4-1) 4 points; Hawai’i Pacific (13-4) 4 points; Georgia Southwestern (13-5) 1 point

Dropped Out: Lynn (14th); Georgia Southwestern (16th); Central Oklahoma (17th); Lincoln Memorial (21st); Harding (24th); UT Tyler (25th)



2024 Region Polls (Week Four- March 4, 2024)

ATLANTIC REGION

Rank Team (1st Place) Record Points Previous 1 Millersville (9) 10-3 117 1 2 West Chester (3) 7-0 111 2 3 East Stroudsburg 6-3 92 3 4 Seton Hill 6-3 86 4 5 Charleston 8-3 74 5 6 Shippensburg 6-3 54 7 7 California (Pa.) 4-2 38 T10 8 Concord 5-5 26 6 9 Slippery Rock 5-1 23 RV 10 Frostburg State 5-5 15 T10

Receiving Votes: Salem (10-3) 13 points; Wheeling (5-3) 8 points; Indiana (Pa.) (2-3) 3 points

CENTRAL REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place) Record Points Previous 1 Central Missouri (10) 15-3 118 1 2 Southern Arkansas (1) 15-3 103 3 3 Missouri Southern (1) 17-4 102 2 4 Augustana 6-2 81 6 5 Central Oklahoma 14-4 44 4 T6 Harding 12-6 40 5 T6 Rogers State 13-4 40 T8 8 Northwestern Oklahoma 13-6 34 7 9 Pittsburg State 13-5 23 RV 10 Missouri Western 11-6 18 RV

Receiving Votes: Wayne State (16), Arkansas-Monticello (12), Oklahoma Baptist (7), St. Cloud State (7), Arkansas Tech (5), Concordia-St. Paul (5), Fort Hays State (4), Southwestern Oklahoma (1)

EAST REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place) Record Points 1 Molloy (9) 8-2 90 2 Goldey-Beacom 7-5 72 3 Queens 4-1 62 4 Southern New Hampshire 5-5 58 5 Wilmington 6-2 54 6 Southern Connecticut 6-4 50 7 Bentley 8-3 38 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 5-3 26 9 Franklin Pierce 2-5 23 10 Post University 5-7 11

Receiving Votes: Adelphi (4-4) 5 points; Pace (1-3); 2 points; D’Youville (5-3) 2 points; Jefferson (3-3) 1 point; Saint Rose (3-5) 1 point

MIDWEST REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place) Record Points Previous 1 Wayne State (6) 7-1 60 1 2 Illinois Springfield 9-4 54 2 3 Grand Valley State 6-1 48 4 4 Saginaw Valley State 8-3 39 9 5 Ashland 5-1 38 6 6 Maryville 7-5 26 5 7 Rockhurst 8-3 23 8 8 Missouri S&T 8-4 16 NR 9 Ohio Dominican 6-2 14 NR T10 Purdue Northwest 4-1 6 NR T10 Indianapolis 2-5 6 3

SOUTH REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place) Record Points Previous 1 Tampa (8) 17-0 80 1 2 West Florida 12-5 69 2 3 Saint Leo 13-2 67 4 4 Delta State 12-6 51 8 5 Lynn 11-6 40 3 6 Lee 12-6 37 5 7 West Georgia 10-8 23 RV 8 Savannah State 11-2 17 10 9 Embry-Riddle 9-6 15 9 10 Auburn Montgomery 10-9 13 RV

Receiving Votes: Spring Hill (11 points); Montevallo (7 points); Florida Tech (6 points); Rollins (3 points); Shorter (2 points); Mississippi College (1 point)

SOUTHEAST REGION

Rank School (1st-Place) Record Points Previous 1 North Greenville (8) 16-3 80 1 2 UNC Pembroke 15-3 55 6 T3 Mount Olive 10-5 54 5 T3 Young Harris 14-4 54 2 5 North Georgia 11-4 46 10 6 Barton 15-2 45 7 7 Georgia Southwestern 13-5 33 3 8 Lincoln Memorial 13-5 29 4 9 Catawba 12-6 13 RV 10 Lander 12-6 12 8

Receiving Votes: Coker (12-6) 7 points; Lenoir-Rhyne (13-6) 6 points; Limestone (14-6) 5 points; Francis Marion (10-6) 1 point

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Rank Team (First-Place) Record Points Previous 1 West Texas A&M (7) 13-5 79 1 2 CSU Pueblo (1) 11-4 63 2 3 Angelo State 13-8 61 5 4 Lubbock Christian 13-7 50 7 5 UT Tyler 11-9 46 3 6 Colorado Mesa 7-7 44 6 7 Arkansas-Fort Smith 10-6 42 4 8 Regis 8-7-1 20 9 9 Texas A&M-International 11-11 12 10 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville 12-10 10 RV

Receiving Votes: Colo. Sch. of Mines 6-6 (6), MSU Denver 9-9 (4), UT Permian Basin 10-10 (2), Eastern New Mexico 9-11 (1)

SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Rank Team (1st-Place) Record Points Previous 1 Point Loma (10) 12-5-1 108 1 2 Northwest Nazarene 12-4-1 95 2 3 Cal State Monterey Bay 10-6 85 3 T4 Westmont (1) 10-6-3 64 7 T4 Hawai’i Pacific 13-4 64 9 6 San Francisco State 10-6 57 6 7 Chico State 8-3 48 5 8 Cal State East Bay 10-5 34 10 9 Concordia University Irvine 7-3 21 RV 10 Cal State San Bernardino 8-8 15 4

Receiving Votes: Cal State San Marcos (8-5) 8 points, Cal Poly Pomona (7-9) 4 points, Biola (10-7-1) 2 points