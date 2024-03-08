USF Women’s Basketball Team nails down the No. 5 seed in the AAC Tournament.

Tampa, Fla. – March. 6, 2024 – South Florida women’s basketball (18-13) has earned the fifth seed in the 2024 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, announced by the league office on Wednesday night. Head Coach Jose Fernandez and the Bulls are seeking the 10th NCAA Tournament berth in program history and their second automatic bid.



With the first-round bye, USF will face the winner of 12-seed Florida Atlantic and 13-seed Wichita State on Sunday, Mar. 10 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT.



All AAC conference tournament games will stream on ESPN+ and the championship final will be broadcast on ESPNU.



Fans can purchase women’s basketball tickets by calling 1-800-GoBulls or at USFBullsTix.com.



For the fourth consecutive year, The American’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will be contested at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Both Championships expand to 14 teams this season with The Women’s Championship running March 9-13. Ticket packages for the Women’s Championship will be $85 per package. All tickets are for general admission seating. Bulls fans can purchase tickets here. All ticket packages are subject to Ticketmaster and facility fees.



South Florida women’s basketball recorded its 11th 20-win season during the 2022-23 campaign. USF has made 18 postseason tournament appearances and had nine NCAA Tournament berths in head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 23 seasons. The all-time winningest coach in program history, Fernandez has guided USF to 11 20-win seasons, two WNIT final four appearances, the 2009 WNIT championship, has won over 450 career games and is the all-time wins leader in the American Athletic Conference.