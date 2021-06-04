The Gators host South Florida today at noon on the SEC Network and both while Miami along with FSU begin NCAA Regional baseball playoff action as well.

The road to the NCAA College World Series begins for four teams from the state of Florida at two different regional sites. For the first time in nearly three weeks, the Gators will be back at Florida Ballpark today to host the Gainesville Regional as a No. 15-national seed.

The Gators (38-20) open with the first game against South Florida (28-27) at noon on the SEC Network. The Gainesville Regional also includes South Alabama (33-20) and Miami (32-19), which won its first series over UF since 2014 on the opening weekend of this season.

Florida is 22-3 overall against South Florida in recent years, including 19-2 win in Gainesville, and will be going for its fifth consecutive win in the series. The game will kick off a big afternoon of baseball with a noon start on the SEC Network.

Florida State is the lone state team not playing in the Gainesville Region and they are headed to play later today at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi the home of the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Seminoles (30-22, 20-16 in ACC) are the No. 3 seed in the Oxford Regional and are playing in their second straight road regional after hosting eight straight between 2011 and 2018.

They open their regional against No. 2 seed Southern Miss (37-19, 22-9 in Conference USA) today at 3 p.m.with the game airing on ESPNU. The home team No. 12 overall seed Ole Miss (41-19, 18-12 in SEC) will play No. 4 seed Southeast Missouri State (30-20, 17-10 in OVC) later in the day.

Fun Facts: Florida State, at 43 in a row, owns the longest active streak of NCAA appearances. Vanderbilt, at 15 straight, has the second-longest streak, followed by Florida (13). Texas is making its 60th appearance since 1947, most of any school.