2023 Women’s College World Series: Live updates from the FSU-Georgia series as well as all the Super Regionals.

The super regional round of the 2023 DI softball tournament is here. Before we get to the matchups, here are the dates to know.
NCAA super regionals run from May 25-28. Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, as the bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 14:
The 2023 Women’s College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary.
2023 DI softball super regional schedule, scores, TV networks (all times ET)
Teams marked with an asterisk * are the hosts. Networks for each Game 2 will be released following Game 1. Click or tap on each game to see the live scoreboard.
Tallahassee Super Regional – Tallahassee, Florida
- Game 1: No. 3 Florida State 8, No. 14 Georgia 1
- Game 2: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. | No. 14 Georgia vs. No. 3 Florida State* | ESPN
- Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 27
Stillwater Super Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Game 1: No. 6 Oklahoma State 8, Oregon 1
- Game 2: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. | Oregon vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State* | ESPN2
- Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 27
Norman Super Regional – Norman, Oklahoma
- Game 1: Friday, May 26, 2 p.m. | No. 1 Oklahoma* vs. No. 16 Clemson | ESPN2
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 1 p.m. | No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma* | TBD
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28
Durham Super Regional – Durham, North Carolina
- Game 1: No. 9 Stanford 3, No. 8 Duke 1
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m. | No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 8 Duke* | TBD
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28
Tuscaloosa Super Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Game 1: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. | No. 5 Alabama* vs. No. 12 Northwestern | ESPN2
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. | No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama* | TBD
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28
Knoxville Super Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee
- Game 1: Friday, May 26, 4 p.m. | No. 4 Tennessee* vs. No. 13 Texas | ESPN2
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m. | No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee* | ABC
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28
Seattle Super Regional – Seattle, Washington
- Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m. | No. 7 Washington* vs. Louisiana | ESPN
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. | Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington* | TBD
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28
Salt Lake City Super Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m. | No. 15 Utah* vs. San Diego State | ESPN2
- Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m. | San Diego State vs. No. 15 Utah* | TBD
- Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28