2023 Women’s College World Series: Live updates from the FSU-Georgia series as well as all the Super Regionals.

The super regional round of the 2023 DI softball tournament is here. Before we get to the matchups, here are the dates to know.

NCAA super regionals run from May 25-28. Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, as the bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 14:

The 2023 Women’s College World Series starts Thursday, June 1 and runs through Friday, June 9, if necessary.

2023 DI softball super regional schedule, scores, TV networks (all times ET)

Teams marked with an asterisk * are the hosts. Networks for each Game 2 will be released following Game 1. Click or tap on each game to see the live scoreboard.

Tallahassee Super Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

Stillwater Super Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

Norman Super Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 2 p.m. | No. 1 Oklahoma* vs. No. 16 Clemson | ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 1 p.m. | No. 16 Clemson vs. No. 1 Oklahoma* | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28

Durham Super Regional – Durham, North Carolina

Tuscaloosa Super Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. | No. 5 Alabama* vs. No. 12 Northwestern | ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. | No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 5 Alabama* | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28

Knoxville Super Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 4 p.m. | No. 4 Tennessee* vs. No. 13 Texas | ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 3 p.m. | No. 13 Texas vs. No. 4 Tennessee* | ABC

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28

Seattle Super Regional – Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Friday, May 26, 10 p.m. | No. 7 Washington* vs. Louisiana | ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m. | Louisiana vs. No. 7 Washington* | TBD

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, May 28

Salt Lake City Super Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah