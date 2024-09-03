2024 Buccaneers Bold Predictions For Another Fun Buccaneers season

By: Jeremy Morrow

Preseason is over, cuts have taken place and we have some semblance of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look like in 2024. After some careful consideration of camp notes and watching preseason, I feel very optimistic about this team and their chances. So much so that I feel this team is under the radar and could shock the NFL. So, before we get into the season here is my Buccaneers’ Bold Prediction.

Much like my colleagues I believe in the strides this offense has made. Now I may not be on the same page as them for how high they can reach but I predict the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a top-ten offense this season! That’s right; I think they can. Here is what I have seen to support that belief.

2023

First, for reference, let’s look back and see where the Buccaneers were offensively in 2023. The Buccaneers finished 23rd in total yards, almost 600 away from the top ten. 17th in passing yards, and dead last in rushing the ball. They also scored 348 points, 44 points away from being in the top ten. That’s a pretty big jump to improve from last season to the top ten. So here is why I think they can do it.

The Offensive Line

There is no argument that the BUccaneers had one of the worst interior offensive line groupings last year. The loss of Ryan Jensen over multiple seasons hampered this team from reaching its true potential. But with the addition of Graham Barton and Ben Bredeson things look much better. Braton graded out per PFF as one of the best rookies in preseason and centers. Meanwhile, Bredeson looks much better being sandwiched between two players who are performing well. Moreover, he looked more confident and fluid than he did with the Giants last season.

Now I am a build-from-the-trenches kind of armchair general manager so this is going to have a multiplying effect.

The Run

If you saw my last article on what needs to improve for the run game I alluded to some stats that lend itself towards my thought process. If this team improves to the middle of the NFL in rushing they would gain somewhere around 370 plus more yards with it’s improvement. alos the improved run game will increase third down conversion percentages and extend drives. The ammount of three and outs will likley decrease as well. Giving this team more than half needed yards to get up to the top ten.

The additional yards come from the run game opening up the passing game. Coupe that with an improved wide receiver room and a stronger pocket to throw from then Baker Mayfield will be that more effective.

The Opponents (NFC South)

New Orleans always plays strong against the Buccaneers, yet they want to pretended that we are their biggest rival, but is this the year age catches up to them. Atlanta is still a strong defense and improved for sure with the addition of Matthew Judon and some up and coming players on the defensive line. Additionally, our game in Atlanta against them comes off a short week. There is also some additional familiarity to talk about here, but more on that in my next article. Carolina only retained one of it’s top three players in Derrick Brown and the secondary is an entirely new starting crew. They too, should take a step back. The Giants were a poor unit last season and the addition of Bryan Burns is not going to help them. Dallas lost several depth pieces when Dan Quinn left for Washington and was not a player in free agency. They will take a step back from last season.

The Opponents (NFC)

Looking through this seasons games here is what stands out for each opponent. The Washington Commanders had a putrid defense last season but with a new defensive head coach in town and the fact he brought talent with him tells me they will improve. But not enough to make a large jump. The Lions had a good defense last year and looked to improve their secondary though it’s largely still the same team the Buccaneers hung with in the playoffs last season. Philadelphia was 26th in yards, lost Hasson Reddick and has a plethora of unproven rookies in the secondary. San Francisco still looks formidable and strong.

The Opponents (AFC)

Denver was and remains a bad defense. They focused on offense and will still be a porous unit this year. Baltimore is a strong defense but will it remain that way with all the losses they suffered this offseason and the loss of Mike Macdonald. Unfortunately the team plays them after a two week stretch of away games. Will they take a step back? I think so. Kansas City still looks stout and will be a problem. Las Vegas looked good the second half of the year but can they bring it back this season. Lastly, Los Angeles continues to age and was not that effective last season.

Final Thought

Given the changes each team made on defense through the regular season I only see a few games the offense should be scared of. The Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, and Falcons appear to be the toughest opponents defensively. I would expect the Saints and Lions to play well and the Eagles to have some sort of chip on their shoulder with Devin White on board (But they don’t worry me).

The improved running game will be under the radar for the first few weeks until it’s taken seriously and Baker improves on his numbers with a complementary running game. Then you have the makings of a sleeper offense against a schedule filled with weaker defenses putting them into top ten status.

