24 Hours of LeMans Today: Ferrari Is Favored But Watch out for Cadillac. MAX and Motor Trend TV Has The Action

The 2024 edition of The 24 Hours of Le Mans race is set to commence on Saturday, June 15, at 10 am US time and 4 pm local time in France. Celebrated as the most illustrious endurance race in the world, it attracts enthusiasts and automakers worldwide to an 8.5-mile circuit nestled in the French countryside.

For viewers in the United States, complete coverage will be broadcast on Motor Trend TV and streaming will be available via MAX. Internationally, every session of the Le Mans 24 Hours can be viewed on Eurosport’s channels. Those with a Sky TV package or Discovery+ subscription will have access. Additionally, there will be a one-hour pre-race build-up.

Race enthusiasts can stream the event through the WEC app, featuring live onboard cameras, replays, and real-time telemetry. For those outside the UK or on a VPN, a distinctive experience awaits at radiolemans.com, or 91.2FM for attendees at the circuit, with John Hindhaugh and the Radio Le Mans team providing coverage.

The 2024 Le Mans 24-hour race promises intense competition among top manufacturers and drivers. Here are the favorites:

Ferrari: Despite a sluggish beginning in the FIM Endurance World Championship, Ferrari is determined to emulate its previous season’s triumph. The victorious team of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi are expected to be formidable competitors. The second Ferrari, piloted by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen, is also considered a significant challenger. Toyota:Toyota, a consistent leader at Le Mans, is renowned for its speed and expertise. The team’s recent triumph at Imola, featuring Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, and Nyck De Vries, highlights their competitive edge. The experienced team of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, and Ryo Hirakawa are set to steer the number 8 car. Porsche: Porsche, at the forefront of the Endurance World Championship, boasts a formidable lineup. Le Mans expert André Lotterer, together with Kévin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor, are set to compete for Porsche Penske Motorsport. Fielding six cars, including those from Hertz Team Jota, Porsche is determined to clinch the victory.

Manufacturers like Cadillac, Peugeot, Alpine, Lamborghini, and BMW are poised to vie for top honors in the Hypercar class at the 92nd 24 Hours of Le Mans. Each of the four classes features superstars and supercars in the 2024 edition of this prestigious endurance race, and here is a preview.

Hypercar ClassNine brands will vie for the top spot in the Hypercar category, including Cadillac, BMW, Isotta Fraschini, Toyota, Peugeot, Porsche, Alpine, Lamborghini, and Ferrari. Some of the past winners include Porsche at the forefront with 19 victories, followed by Ferrari with 10, Toyota with 5, Peugeot with 3, and both BMW and Alpine with one each. while some of top drivers include Sébastien Buemi of Toyota who is pursuing his fifth triumph, while Ferrari’s Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado are on the hunt for another win. LMGT3 Class:The LMGT3 category features 39 cars outfitted with Goodyear tires. Notable among the drivers is José María López, the 2021 champion, driving for Akkodis ASP Team. A stellar lineup of brands will be present, including Aston Martin, Ford, BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche, Lexus, Corvette, McLaren, and Ferrari, which introduces a brand new model to complete the remarkable array of super cars. LMGTE Am Class:Last year, the Iron Dames created history by clinching the LMGTE Am class at the 8 Hours of Bahrain, marking the first victory for an all-female driver lineup in the highest echelon of endurance racing. Doriane Pin is set to join forces with Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy.

The manufacturers mentioned will compete in the LMGTE Am class, ensuring thrilling races alongside the Hypercars and the newly introduced LMGT3 class. This could very well be the most fiercely contested category at Le Mans this year.