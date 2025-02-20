4 Nations Tournament: Thursday’s USA-Canada rematch could set ratings record

RANT SPORTS

In the final all hockey fans wanted

Hockey fans wanted to see a Canada-USA final in the 4 Nations tournament and will get their wish Thursday night in Boston. Last Saturday’s game in Montreal started with fans booing the US National Anthem, then came three fights before 10 seconds of the drop of the puck and a USA 3-1 win.

The war on the ice garnered 10.1 million viewers across North America, up 203% from the Canada vs USA game at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and topping any non-Stanley Cup Final Game since 2014. On Tuesday, Sportsnet also released its ratings from the Canada-USA game.

Some of the NHL’s best showing their talent

Many members of the 4 Nations rosters have had a taste of Canada vs. USA showdowns in championship and gold medal games:

* Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty helped Canada defeat USA in the last championship showdown between the countries in a best-on-best men’s international tournament, a 3-2 overtime win at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. The Americans erased a 2-0 deficit, but Crosby scored the “Golden Goal” and Doughty was on the ice for all three Canadian tallies (a game-high +3) in the win.

* Brock Faber, Matt Boldy and Jake Sanderson all skated away from the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton with a gold medal in front of the USA logo on their chest after defeating Thomas Harley and Canada. Sanderson was on the ice for both goals in the 2-0 victory.

* Adam Fox (0-3—3) and Charlie McAvoy (1-1—2) combined for five points to help USA erase a pair of two-goal deficits (2-0 and 4-2) against Anthony Cirelli and Canada, before clinching gold in a 5-4 shootout victory at the 2017 World Junior Championship in Montreal. Jake Oettinger was also part of the American roster but did not dress in the gold medal game.

* Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Josh Morrissey all were part of Canada’s gold medal victory against Jack Eichel and USA at the 2013 Under-18 World Championship in Sochi, Russia. McDavid, Bennett and Eichel all were 16 years old at the time, with McDavid topping all players in goals (8), assists (6; tied) and points (14) in seven games. Shea Theodore also played in the final.

* Chris Kreider scored USA’s first goal in the memorable gold medal game of the 2010 World Junior Championship in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Canada tallied twice in the final three minutes of regulation to erase a multi-goal deficit, but USA won in overtime (Kreider was on the ice for the winning goal).

* Sidney Crosby made his international debut at the 2004 World Junior Championship in Helsinki and got his first taste of one hockey’s biggest rivalries. The 16-year-old Crosby tallied 2-3—5 through five games, before being held off the score sheet in the gold medal game as USA claimed its first-ever championship at the event.

History means something

1996 World Cup of Hockey Final – Three-Game Final

* Game 1 – Canada 4, United States 3 (OT) – A back-and-forth thriller played in Philadelphia opened with a goal by Flyers captain Eric Lindros – coming off his only 100-point NHL season – and featured a total of three tying goals, including one by another Flyers forward, John LeClair, with seven seconds left in regulation. Steve Yzerman settled the score with his overtime tally, assisted by yet another Flyers player, Rod Brind’Amour.

* Game 2 – United States 5, Canada 2 – The best-of-three final shifted to Molson Centre in Montreal, where the tournament’s top three goal scorers – Brett Hull, John LeClair and Keith Tkachuk – all tallied to help the United States rebound from an overtime loss to force a winner-take-all finale. Mike Richter, who mishandled the puck on Canada’s overtime winner in Game 1, bounced back by making 17 of his 35 saves in the third period and received “First Star” of the Game honors.

* Game 3 – United States 5, Canada 2 – Wayne Gretzky recorded his 64th and final point at an NHL International Tournament on a tying goal by Eric Lindros to help Canada pull ahead, but Brett Hull’s second goal of the game (and tournament-best seventh overall) helped the United States secure its first major international title in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympics. Tony Amonte secured the clinching goal against a Canadian team that also included Mark Messier and Steve Yzerman. American goaltender Mike Richter stopped 101 of 109 shots he faced across the three-game series and secured tournament MVP.

1991 Canada Cup – Best-of-Three Final

With 18 future Hockey Hall of Famers dressed between Canada (11) and the United States (7) during the two-game final, the Canadians emerged with their third consecutive Canada Cup title (fourth overall). Mike Modano, Brett Hull, Brian Leetch, Pat LaFontaine and Mike Richter were among the American Hall of Famers who squared off against Canadian counterparts Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Dale Hawerchuk, Al MacInnis and Paul Coffey. Gretzky assisted on the first of two Steve Larmer game-winning goals in the final and claimed his fourth tournament scoring title in as many appearances despite missing Game 2 of the final. Canada assistant coach Rick Tocchet skated in both contests.