Bellinger hits 3-run homer in the 7th, Neris struggles again in 9th before Cubs beat Rays 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Tampa Bay Rays for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

Cubs closer Héctor Neris allowed José Caballero’s solo homer in the ninth before earning his 10th save in 13 chances. The right-hander allowed a single to Ben Rortvedt and walked Taylor Walls with one out before getting a fielder’s choice grounder from Yandy Díaz and a flyball from Brandon Lowe.

Neris was tagged for a season-high four runs in the ninth in Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Rays, including Lowe’s game-ending homer.

“Héctor is going to compete, you can count on that,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Things aren’t going right, you just got to keep making pitches and you got to have a really short memory in that job, right? We know Hector is going to do that.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Lowe was probably the right guy to have up in that situation.

“It’s interesting how that inning unfolded with what took place last night,” Cash said. “Got a splitter and just missed it.”