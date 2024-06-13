Investors In Albany Want Tax Dollars To Fund A Minor League Soccer Stadium

MLS officials are interested in the market.

New York State taxpayers might be paying the tab for a minor league soccer stadium in Albany that would seat 8,000 people. New York taxpayers are already on the hook for the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills’ stadium construction in Orchard Park. The Bills stadium construction cost is around $1.4 billion and some $600 million will come from New York State taxpayers and another $250 million will come from Erie County, New York taxpayers. But that is not the only sports venue that New York State taxpayers will be contributing around $400 million to renovate the Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont, New York.

The Albany project includes a stadium village with a soccer stadium as the anchor of the plan. The minor league team would be part of the Major League Soccer Next Pro league. The Albany mayor is already gushing over the opportunity to get a minor league soccer team because it would be the first step to re-establishing downtown Albany. Kathy Sheehan called it “a once-in-a-generation” opportunity for the city that would bring housing and jobs, as well as economic activity to downtown. “We cannot let this opportunity pass us by and I will do everything in my power to help make this a reality.” Albany did host the NCAA Women’s Regional Basketball Tournament in April and a former player turned ESPN commentator Rebecca Lobo complained about the New York State capital. “By the way…Good luck finding something to do in Albany!” Lobo then apologized on social media. “No shade intended towards the capital city and the outstanding job they did hosting the regional.” Albany is not a sports hub. Minor league hockey and minor league basketball failed in the city. Now New York State taxpayers may be asked to spend $300 million to fund a soccer-stadium village.

