Atkins And Herring Lead 10 Bulls Picked to Athlon Sports Preseason All-AAC Teams

GOUSFBULLS.COM STORY- South Florida football standouts Sean Atkins (Viera) and Zane Herring (Madison) were named Athlon Sports Preseason All-AAC First Team selections, leading 10 Bulls named to All-AAC teams in the publication’s season preview magazine in stores now.



Following an impressive turnaround in the Bulls’ first season under head coach Alex Golesh , Athlon picked the Bulls as a conference contender, placing USF third behind Memphis and UTSA in its preseason predictions.



The magazine quotes an anonymous conference assistant coach as saying “ Alex Golesh has done a tremendous job turning that place around…this looks like a premier G5 job again…South Florida has some real momentum.”

Byrum Brown