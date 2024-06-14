College World Series: Florida State Opens Against No. Tennessee Tonight. The Gators Get Texas A&M On Saturday Night.

NCAA.COM – OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 77th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 14-23/24.

The first game on Friday, June 14 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and showcases No. 4 national seed North Carolina (47-14) against No. 12 national seed Virginia (46- 15) on ESPN. Friday’s second game features No. 1 national seed Tennessee (55-12) against No. 8 national seed Florida State (47-15) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The Saturday, June 15 action includes No. 2 national seed Kentucky (45-14) against either No. 7 national seed Georgia (43-16 through June 9) or No. 10 national seed NC State (37- 21 through June 9) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN. The other Saturday game features No. 3 national seed Texas A&M (49-13) squaring off against Florida (34-28) at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The losing teams of Friday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 16 on ESPN, while Friday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 16 on ESPN2. The losers of Saturday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 17 on ESPN. Saturday’s winners will meet Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6:30 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 22 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 23 on ABC with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 24 on ESPN.