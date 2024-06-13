US Open 2024: Look for high scores as Pinehurst No. 2 is a beast. All coverage on NBC/USA and Peacock.

NBC Sports is set to provide extensive live coverage of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No. 2) from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16, on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. Coverage preceding the championship will started on Monday, June 10, featuring Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

NBC Sports is set to offer almost 300 hours of comprehensive championship coverage for the 2024 U.S. Open. This includes the usual Thursday to Sunday coverage, featured groups, streaming on Peacock, and a full week of ‘Live From’ studio coverage. Peacock is your best bet for where to watch the golf action since they will handle the majority of the action on all four days of the event.

U.S. Open All Access Presented by Deloitte returns for a second consecutive year to provide whip-around coverage that will stream exclusively on Peacock. Hosted by Trey Wingo, U.S Open All Access will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups and more. Cisco is the Official Technology Partner of U.S. Open All Access and will provide technology to enhance the All-Access broadcast, including Cisco Web-Ex for interviews and the Cisco Pro Board for segments with Jay Croucher.

NBC Sports will also complement its comprehensive U.S. Open coverage with expanded live featured groups Thursday-Sunday, showcasing three morning groups and three afternoon groups each day of the championship. American Express is Presenting Sponsor of NBC Sports’ U.S. Open Featured Groups coverage. Featured groups coverage is also available on usopen.com and the USGA app.

· Play by Play: Steve Burkowski / Justin Kutcher / George Savaricas / Steve Schlanger / Tom Abbott / Todd Lewis

· Analysts: / John Cook / Craig Perks / Brad Dalke / Mark Rolfing / Johnson Wagner / Arron Oberholser

· On-Course: Jim Gallagher Jr. / Billy Ray Brown / Gary Christian / Tripp Isenhour

U.S. Open All Access will stream exclusively on Peacock from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Numerous members of NBC Sports’ broadcast team have ties to the previous three U.S. Opens held at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999, 2005, and 2014:

Dan Hicks – play-by-play and reporter NBC Sports' coverage at Pinehurst in 1999, 2005 and 2014. This marks his 25th U.S. Open for NBC Sports

Tommy Roy – produced NBC's U.S. Open coverage at Pinehurst in 1999, 2005 and 2014. His 25th U.S. Open for NBC Sports

Brandel Chamblee – His first U.S. Open as analyst, competed in the 1999 U.S. Open (T-46)

Notah Begay – Competed in the 1999 U.S. Open and was an on-course reporter in 2014.

Steve Sands – Served as a reporter in 2014

Gary Koch – Served as a tower announcer in 1999, 2005 and 2014.

Arron Oberholser – Competed in the 2005 U.S. Open (T-9)

John Wood – Caddied for Hunter Mahan in the 2014 U.S. Open.

Smylie Kaufman – Made his major championship debut at the 2014 U.S. Open

Jim "Bones" Mackay – Caddied for Phil Mickelson in the final group of the 1999 U.S. Open, as well as 2005 and 2014

Roger Maltbie – Lead on-course reporter in 1999, 2005 and 2014 for NBC Sports

Paige Mackenzie – Competed in the North and South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst

Broadcast coverage will include the critically-acclaimed Fridays with Smylie “Happy Hour” hosted by Smylie Kaufman, who will be posted alongside the par-3 15th hole for a portion of Friday afternoon’s coverage on NBC and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH (all times ET)

Thursday, June 13

· 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – USA Network

· 5-8 p.m. ET – Peacock

Friday, June 14

· 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peacock

· 1-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

· 7-8 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 15

· 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

· 12-8 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 16

· 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

· 12-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

*all NBC coverage streams on Peacock