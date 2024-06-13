Brown-Bunkley & Herring Lead Seven Bulls Named to Lindy’s Preseason All-AAC Football Team

As South Florida football prepares to build on a strong first season under head coach Alex Golesh , the preseason magazines have begun hitting the shelves with rising expectations for the Bulls.

Lindy’s Sports named seven Bulls to its preseason American All-Conference teams and tabbed USF a challenger for the conference title while placing the Bulls third in its preseason predictions behind Memphis and Tulane.

Zane Herring