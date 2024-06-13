University of Tampa scores 5th best in the Learfield Directors Cup in all athletic D-II programs in the country.

For the second time in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup history, the University of Tampa has finished fifth overall in the final standings. This marks the best finish since 2007-08, when UT was also a program-best fifth.

THIS STORY ARE PROVIDED BY THE UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT – THE HOME OF SPARTANS SPORTS.

Tampa finished with a total of 760.50 points, trailing only Grand Valley State (983), Indianapolis (901.25), West Texas A&M (900.25) and Wingate (870).

UT was the top finisher among Sunshine State Conference schools as Nova Southeastern joined the Spartans in the top-10 with an eighth place finish. Other SSC schools included Florida Southern (29th), Embry-Riddle (33rd) and Lynn (42nd).

Following the fall season, the Spartans were ranked 30th overall after scoring in women’s cross country (48) and volleyball (83).

In the winter, UT moved up to No. 13 in the standings after men’s swimming recorded 100 points with the national championship. Women’s basketball added 73 points while women’s swimming tallied 72 points.

Tampa continued to move up the standings in the spring, recording 100 points apiece with national championships in baseball and women’s lacrosse. Men’s lacrosse earned 83 points with its national semifinalist appearance. Softball registered 50 points as men’s golf earned 26.5 and tennis had 25.

Scoring System

Overall, 15 sports are counted in the final DII standings, four of which must be women’s volleyball and basketball and men’s basketball and baseball. The next highest (11 max.) sports scored for each institution, regardless of gender, are used in the standings.

The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships.

Please note, standings published midseason are unofficial. Official standings will be published upon the completion of the spring season. Complete standings and the scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s website at www.directorscup.org. In addition, please visit www.thedirectorscup.com and follow us on Twitter @ldirectorscup.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties’ multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA’s acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

University of Tampa Learfield Directors’ Cup Historical Standings