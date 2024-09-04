Buccaneers 2024 Win/Loss Record Prediction

By: J.T. Olsen

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Preseason is over. At this point we have a pretty good idea of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have on their roster, as well as the other 31 teams across the NFL. Things are starting to take shape around the league.

We can now make real educated guesses as to how the season will play out. Right now the Buccaneers have their over/under win total set at 7.5 (FanDuel). Is that a fair number, or is Las Vegas giving away free money again like they did last year? Here’s how I see the schedule playing out.

Vs Washington

I really do think that Washington will be improved this year. Hayden Daniels is an excellent quarterback prospect and I think he will do well this year. However, the Buccaneers are just simply more talented in this matchup and I think they win comfortably.

1-0

At Detroit

A return to Ford Field for a playoff rematch will be no easy task. For my money, the Lions are the team to beat in the NFC. Down the line the Bucs might be able to pull this game out, but it will take time for this young roster to come together.

1-1

Vs Denver

The Broncos are a bad team with a capital B. Frankly, this might be the worst team in the NFL. On top of that, they have a rookie quarterback who will still be adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

2-1

Vs Philadelphia

This is the first game that I think could go either way. It’s a playoff rematch from last year against an Eagles team who added a star running back. When it comes down to it, this Eagles team is very talented, but I just don’t trust their coaching staff after last year’s collapse.

3-1

At Atlanta

The Falcons are the Bucs main competition in the NFC South. They made several big name additions in the offseason and they look primed for a playoff run. Because this game is in Atlanta, I’ll give them the nod here.

3-2

At New Orleans

It feels like I’m always waiting for the wheels to fall off this Saints train. Once again they are another year older and lacking young stars. Even in a heated rivalry game, the Bucs are just a better team here and should win.

4-2

Vs Baltimore

One of the best teams in the AFC last year and they look like they could be again this year. Overall, I think these two teams are close in overall talent and I like that the Bucs are at home here. However, Baltimore has the biggest X-Factor in the NFL in two time MVP Lamar Jackson.

4-3

Vs Atlanta

Getting these games with the Falcons out of the way early. I gave Atlanta the edge in the last game because they were at home and I’ll do the same for the Bucs here. These two teams are pretty close overall and I expect both to make the postseason.

5-3

At Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes; do I need any more analysis than that? Could also talk about this game being in Kansas City and how brilliant Andy Reid is. Other than those factors, this would be a very close game.

5-4

Vs San Francisco

I believe the 49ers are due to take a step back this year. With that said, they are still an incredibly talented roster. I view this as a winnable game, but it will be a show me game for the Bucs. I’ll be conservative here and count this as a loss.

5-5

Bye week

At New York Giants

I love the Giants defensive line. Outside of that and Andrew Thomas as their left tackle, there isn’t much good about this team. Especially with the Bucs coming off a bye week, there is no reason to think they won’t win this one.

6-5

At Carolina

The Panthers should be better this year and I think the former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales will do some good things there. But let’s not forget that the Panthers earned the number one overall pick last year, so even if they improved they will still be bad.

7-5

Vs Las Vegas

They say that quarterback is the most important position in sports. If that’s true then the Raiders will be in some trouble this year. Even if you want to point to the Raiders defense as a strength (which it is) the Bucs will also likely have a top 10 defense again this year.

8-5

At Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are going through a lot of change this year. New coach, new offensive tackle who they spent a first round pick on, etc. They could be starting to find a groove at this point of the year and I think that makes this a trap game. I always assume the Bucs will drop a game that I think they should win, so I’ll count that one here.

8-6

At Dallas

The Cowboys are a weird team. They have some of the best players in the NFL on their roster, but there are also quite a few holes on this team. When it comes right down to it, I just think the Bucs are the better overall team who can neutralize Dallas’ star pass rusher.

9-6

Vs Carolina

Buccaneers get a bad team at home, so that should be a win. Granted, there is always some room for odd things to happen in a division games, but this should be business as usual for the Bucs.

10-6

Vs New Orleans

I don’t know how much the Saints will have to be playing for at this point in the year. They could come out with a lot of energy to beat a team that has been a problem for them in recent years, or they could be thinking about vacation. Either way, Buccaneers should win here at home.

11-6

For more from J.T. click here, then make sure to follow him on Twitter.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly