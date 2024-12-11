Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Talks Turnovers Problems.

By – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently on a three-game winning streak after their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. And while the team seems to be getting hot at the right time there’s still some issues to deal with. Namely, turnovers.

Recently, head coach Todd Bowles spoke with the media about the team’s turnovers and the main culprit of those in quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Head Coach Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield committing five turnovers in the last two Bucs outings via Tampa Bay Times Rick Stroud.

“We got to understand, especially when we’re in the red zone and we’re in scoring territory, we can’t turn it over.”

“That’s number one. We don’t like the turnovers period. Every now and then they can happen, but we got to do a better job taking care of the football as an offensive staff, period, between the coaches and the players. We need to do a better job of focusing on exactly what we want to get done, how we need to get it done, and make sure we execute every place. It’s not just on Baker, it’s on everybody.”

I think this can be filed under the Captain Obvious category. There’s no doubt the turnovers have played a key part in the Bucs struggles this season. Combine said turnovers with a defense that has given up a ton of yards and points is not a great combination.

Look for the Bucs to put a premium on protecting the ball moving forward. That may be the key to making the playoffs or even winning the division.

BucsReport.com

For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com