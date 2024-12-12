College Football Playoff team breakdown series: Ohio State

RANT SPORTS – The Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes limp into the playoffs after a shocking home loss to their rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Let’s take a look at the Buckeyes’ full season and figure out whether they can make a long run this playoff season.

Ohio State had one of the easiest out-of-conference schedules in the country, cruising past Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall with ease.

As the Big Ten season began, the Buckeyes traveled to East Lansing to beat a struggling, rebuilding Michigan State team, 38-7. Ohio State then welcomed Iowa, who would finish 8-4. This game highlights the perception differences between conferences like the SEC and the Big Ten. Beating a four-loss SEC team garners massive credit, but doing the same in the Big Ten often does not. Against a solid Iowa team, Ohio State found themselves in a defensive battle, leading 7-0 at halftime. The Buckeyes exploded for three touchdowns in the third quarter, ultimately dominating 35-7.

A trip to then-#3 Oregon was highly anticipated, and this game did not disappoint. It was tight throughout, with Oregon holding a slight yardage edge, 496-467. Oregon’s speed was on full display, but Ohio State kept up. The Buckeyes made a key defensive stop at the two-yard line, forcing Oregon to settle for a 19-yard field goal, which gave the Ducks a 32-31 victory. Ultimately, Ohio State couldn’t make the plays needed to get into field goal range. While there was some debate about late-game scenarios, this classic matchup will likely be remembered and could be revisited in the future.

Nebraska came into Columbus in the middle of an Oregon-Penn State sandwich. The Cornhuskers battled in a defensive struggle where neither team reached 300 total yards. Ohio State led 14-6 at halftime but found themselves trailing 17-14 midway through the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes surged ahead 21-17 with 6:04 left and stopped Nebraska at midfield to hold on for the win.

Another Win Over Penn State

The trip to Happy Valley was decided by complementary football late in the fourth quarter. Ohio State preserved a 20-13 lead with 5:13 remaining by stopping the Nittany Lions at the three-yard line. Backed up at their own three-yard line, Ohio State orchestrated their best drive of the season. Eleven consecutive running plays ran out the clock in front of a raucous White Out crowd.

Ohio State tuned up for unbeaten Indiana by crushing Big Ten weaklings Purdue and Northwestern. Against Indiana, the Buckeyes fell behind 7-0 but tied it 7-7 with 1:41 left in the first half. A mishandled snap by Indiana’s punter gave Ohio State the ball at the four-yard line, leading to a 14-7 halftime lead. Momentum carried into the second half as the Buckeyes stretched their lead to 31-7. Indiana’s high-powered offense was held to just 151 total yards. Ohio State sealed the game with a meaningless touchdown late, risking player health unnecessarily, much to head coach Ryan Day’s criticism.

Ohio State somehow lost to Michigan 13-10 in a game where the defense faltered in clutch moments. Will Howard left much to be desired in high-pressure situations for this ultra-talented team.

Ohio State College Football Playoff Outlook

The Buckeyes’ outlook hinges entirely on their mindset. Are they distracted by fan backlash and calls for Ryan Day to be fired? Is there division in the locker room as they prepare for a home College Football Playoff game?

The odds indicate that Ohio State can absolutely win it all, though they need to be focused. Tennessee has the capability to upset the Buckeyes. A four-game win streak would make the Michigan loss meaningless.

The talent is there, but I wouldn’t bet on them at +450 to win it all. A better approach might be taking them on the moneyline against Tennessee and rolling it over for each subsequent game. If Ohio State survives Tennessee, they could ride that momentum all the way to the finals.