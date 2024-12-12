UPDATE–As reported by Rant Sports earlier, UNC announced it had reached a five-year with Bill Belichick on Wednesday night, roughly a week after Belichick’s name surfaced as an unlikely candidate replace the program’s winningest all-time coach, Brown. The deal requires approval by UNC trustees as the UNC public system’s governors; an introductory news conference has yet to scheduled.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach will be paid an estimated $10 million dollar a year. At 72, if Belichick finishes the contract he will retire at age77.

At 11:25 a.m. Wednesday Dec.11,2024.

RANT SPORTS – Sources with knowledge of have confirmed to Rant Sports that Bill Belichick will become the next Tar Heels head coach. Tuesday The University of North Carolina presented a deal to the 72-year-old six-time Super Bowl winning former coach of the Patriots an offer he will take as his first job as a college head coach.

He would be taking over for Mack Brown who was fired earlier in the month. UNC began speaking with Belichick about a week ago about the job.

The deal was very complex

Sources told Rant that from the North Carolina side Belichick has spoken at length with Chancellor Lee Roberts, President Peter Hans, and athletic director Bubba Cunningham. As of now, the North Carolina Board of Trustees has not scheduled a meeting to approve a Belichick hiring, but that could change this week.

UNC will make Belichick one of the highest paid coaches in college (between $10-$15 per year) and according to sources told Rant Sports that the contract will be at least three years. After spending hours together, the two sides still have some fine points to iron out before the deal is complete.

According to the sources Belichick presented a 400-page guide to how to win at UNC, at the same time Tarheel representatives presented their expectations for any new head coach. Enclosed in the 400 word report was a roadmap to a CFP Championship using NIL and the transfer portal details.

Belichick has a list of assistants he wants to hire

Part of Belichick plan includes a number of assistant coaches including his son Stephen Belichick who is the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington. UNC is looking at the staff requests by the former Patriots head coach as well as the budget needed to secure them.

The new UNC staff could include former assistants Brian Flores as the linebackers coach and assistant head coach, while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is on their wish list A team of recruiters would travel the country to identify talented prospects, while back on campus, an NIL group would gather the funds to secure the top recruits.

Nick Saban talked with his best friend about closing on a recruit

Belichick talked about the differences between coaching college compared the NFL and the unique challenges each presents with Saban. The iconic coach retired from Alabama largely due NIL and the transfer portal.

It forced him to recruit players twice: first to get them to sign, and to keep from entering the portal.

Saban could walk into a recruit’s home and assure him that coming to Alabama that if he bought into the program, he could get them into the NFL. So, Belichick could go into a recruit’s home and not only tell them how to make it to the NFL but also how to win a Super Bowl.

Conclusion

Looking at the NFL coaching landscape there seemed to be nothing Belichick was attractive to him. It was a tough year for him last year with only Atlanta giving him a look. He is just 24 wins shy of the NFL all time win leader Don Shula, but for now he just wants to coach.