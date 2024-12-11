USF Softball Announces 2025 Schedule features some the countries top teams.

By: Jesika Moore

The University of South Florida head softball coach, Ken Eriksen , has announced the 2025 softball schedule. The schedule includes 36 games inside of USF Softball Stadium.



“Staying with the mantra ‘challenge yourself every day,’ I feel once again the softball schedule for this spring will not only challenge our team on its journey towards winning the conference championship but also showcase the exciting, fast-paced sport of women’s softball,” said Eriksen. “The national competition speaks for itself, and the stands are usually filled for our games. Our exciting brand of softball will not disappoint.”



Of the Bull’s 30 opponents this season, eight made it to the 2024 NCAA Regionals, two of which made it to the College World Series, with Texas being the National runner-up.



South Florida will open the season on Thursday, February 6, with a doubleheader against Delaware and Illinois State for the annual USF-Rawlings Invitational. The Invitational will continue with a game against Michigan and Georgia Southern. The Bulls will close out the tournament on Sunday, February 9, with an afternoon game against the Florida Gators.



The Bulls will welcome Florida Gulf Coast for a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday, February 12, before starting the second annual Fonseca Memorial Tournament at USF.



The Bulls will host Penn State, Loyola-Chicago, and St. John’s for the Fonseca Memorial Tournament at USF, which will be held in a round-robin style.



South Florida will welcome Louisville for a midweek game on February 19. On February 21, the Bulls will start the South Florida Showdown, welcoming Michigan, Wisconsin, Louisville, Kent State, and Troy.



For the first time since 2019, South Florida will travel outside of the Bay area for a tournament as they head to Austin, Texas, for the Longhorn Invitational from February 28 through March 2. The Bulls will go against New Mexico State and host Texas, Abilene Christian, and Alabama A&M. South Florida and Texas will play twice over the weekend.



South Florida will have one more midweek game before starting conference action as they welcome Siena on March 5. After that, the Bulls welcome the UAB Blazers from March 7-9 to kickoff AAC play.



On March 11, South Florida will host another midweek doubleheader against Bryant and Central Michigan before going on another road trip. The first conference road trip for the Bulls will be March 14-16, when they head to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers.



After North Carolina, the Bulls will stay on the road for a doubleheader against the Stetson Hatters on March 19.



South returns home for a weekend series against the East Carolina Pirates from March 21-23 before starting a six-game road trip. The Bulls start their six-game road trip with a series against Wichita State from March 28-30 before heading south for a series at Florida Atlantic from April 4-6.



South Florida will return home for a six-game home stand starting on April 11 as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane comes to the USF Softball Stadium for a three-game series. The Bulls will spend Easter weekend at home with a series against the Memphis Tigers from April 17-19.



The Bulls’ last midweek matchup will be on Wednesday, April 23, as they head to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. South Florida will stay on the road and head to Denton, Texas, for the last AAC road series against the North Texas Mean Green from April 25-27.



The Bulls will close out the season at home with a series against the UTSA Roadrunners from May 2-4. South Florida will host the 2025 American Athletic Conference tournament from May 7-10.

All USF home games for the 2025 season will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Double Play Passes, which include one ticket to every home softball and baseball game, are on sale now and can be purchased through December 31st at a discounted rate of $99. The price will increase to $120 on January 1st. Double Play Passes for the 2025 season can be purchased here or by calling 1-800-Go-Bulls.

Group and single game tickets will go on sale in January.