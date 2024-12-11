No. 17 University of Tampa rolls past a tough St. Leo team led by Zoe Piller’35 points.

Final Score: #17 Tampa 70, Saint Leo 54

Records: #17 Tampa (8-2, 2-0 SSC), Saint Leo (5-3, 1-2 SSC)

Location: Marion Bowman Activities Center | Saint Leo, Fla.

All-time series: This was the 111 meeting between these programs all time. Tampa has dominated with a 95-16 record including winners of 21 straight.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

FIRST HALF: Tampa dominated the first half with an impressive offensive and defensive performance, setting the tone early with a quick 6-0 lead powered by Zoe Piller ‘s back-to-back layups. Tampa’s defense frustrated Saint Leo, forcing multiple missed shots and turnovers while capitalizing on defensive rebounds. Sariana Rodriguez and Audrey Ramsey combined for effective assists, including a pivotal three-pointer by Rodriguez, extending Tampa’s lead to 9-0. Tampa’s ability to maintain composure under pressure was highlighted by Piller‘s free throws and her consistent scoring, which included a well-timed layup to push the lead to double digits. Defensive hustle, including steals by Vivianne Jende and Marissa McDonald , ensured Tampa kept Saint Leo at bay. Tampa’s bench players contributed valuable minutes, keeping the energy high and the pressure on their opponents. The team’s ability to convert turnovers into points was evident in Piller and Olivia Davis‘s clinical finishes in the paint. Tampa closed the half with a commanding 38-23 lead, showcasing their depth and teamwork.

Score: #17 Tampa 38, Saint Leo 23

SECOND HALF: Tampa controlled the second half with relentless offensive efforts and strong defensive rebounds, maintaining their commanding lead throughout the game. Piller set the tone early with a tip-in and multiple layups, adding to her dominant performance. Rodriguez extended Tampa’s advantage with back-to-back three-pointers, showcasing sharp shooting and precise teamwork. Tampa’s defensive ability, including crucial blocks by McDonald, kept Saint Leo from finding their rhythm. Davis and Ramsey contributed with assists and consistent free-throw shooting, further cementing Tampa’s lead. Despite Saint Leo’s sporadic scoring efforts, Tampa’s offensive rebounds and fast-paced plays kept the momentum firmly in their favor. Kath Van Bennekom‘s layup in the final minute capped off a well-rounded performance, highlighting Tampa’s depth and coordination.

Score: #17 Tampa 70, Saint Leo 54

INSIDE THE STATS:

Piller with 35 points, 50% of the Spartans total points.

with 35 points, 50% of the Spartans total points. Spartans shot 53.8% from the field.

Tampa’s largest lead was 24.

UP NEXT: The Spartans will be back on their home court as they host Lynn on Saturday, Dec. 14, @ 2:00 PM.

Follow Us: @TampaSpartans on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube