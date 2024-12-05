Buccaneers Rookie RB Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped Carolina with an overtime win over the stink’n Panthers 26-23 last Sunday. One of the key offensive players in that game was rookie running back Bucky Irving. His performance not only helped lead to a Bucs victory, but also earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Buccaneers’ standout rookie running back Bucky Irving turned heads against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Despite facing a stacked box on a season-high 32.0% of his carries at Bank of America Stadium, Irving recorded 185 scrimmage yards, including 152 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in Tampa Bay’s Week 13 overtime victory.”

In Week 13, running back Irving had a standout performance, leading the NFL with 152 rushing yards and topping all NFC players with 185 scrimmage yards. He averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per rush attempt, the highest in the league among players with 20-plus attempts. Irving also led the NFL in yards per touch (6.6) among players with 20-plus touches.

This season, Irving ranks among the top players in yards per touch, trailing only Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry (minimum 125 touches). In clutch situations, Irving has excelled, leading the NFL in Week 13 with 109 fourth-quarter scrimmage yards and 97 fourth-quarter rushing yards. For the season, he ranks third in fourth-quarter rushing yards, behind only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

