Buccaneers Waive Safety, Promote CB From Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a series of roster moves ahead of this week’s matchup with the New York Giants.

“The Bucs have promoted cornerback Troy Hill to the active roster from the practice squad, and they have waived safety Kaevon Merriweather. So another post-bye week shakeup,”

Hill’s NFL journey began as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. After being claimed off waivers, he joined the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Hill spent six seasons with the Rams, punctuated by a one-season stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2021 before returning to Los Angeles.

Troy Hill was released by Carolina in October, and boasts 119 games, 60 starts, 9 interceptions, 3 pick-sixes and 41 passes defensed over his 10-year NFL career.

Kaevon Merriweather became expendable with the signing of Mike Edwards.

