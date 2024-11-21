Just one week after her Bay Area win Nelly Korda looks to win the LPGA Tour Championship

RANT Sports: The LPGA Tour CME Group Tour Championship headlines NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel this week, as Nelly Korda looks to close out her impressive 2024 campaign with one more victory.

Additionally, GOLF Channel will premiere Magnolia Dreams: The Story of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2024 Masters Highlight Film, chronicling Scottie Scheffler’s second Masters victory, tonight on GOLF Channel beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

LPGA TOUR: CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The top 60 players on the year-long Race to the CME Globe standings have qualified for the CME Group Tour Championship this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Nelly Korda won her seventh event of the 2024 season this past weekend at The Annika, birdieing five consecutive holes on the back nine of Sunday’s final round to win by three shots. Her seven wins put her in rare company, joining Kathy Whitworth, Nancy Lopez and Beth Daniel as the only Americans since 1970 with seven or more wins in a single season.

Golf Central studio coverage will be on-site this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, providing live pre- and post-round coverage from Tiburon Golf Club. Anna Jackson will anchor coverage alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee, Mel Reid and Paige Mackenzie, and reporter Amy Rogers.

Peacock will also provide streaming coverage of the 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards Show on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Terry Gannon

Analyst: Morgan Pressel

Holes: Tom Abbott

On-Course: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

Paige Mackenzie Interviews: Amy Rogers

Notable Players This Week