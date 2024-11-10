Bucs host 49ers with both teams aiming to build momentum for strong second-half push and return to the playoffs

The Buccaneers, with a 5-4 record, are set to face the San Francisco 49ers, who stand at 4-4, in today’s 1 p.m. kickoff. Both teams are eager to regain their playoff form for the latter half of the season. Having been NFC Playoff regulars for the past five years, both teams remain optimistic about their ability to overcome adversity and finish the season strong, despite injuries to key players and the need to rely on backups to step up in crucial roles.

49ers player to watch

TE George Kittle is coming off a six-catch, 128-yard performance before the bye and has been the team’s most dependable pass catcher this season. Kittle has 500 catches and needs eight this week to tie Roger Craig for the third most in franchise history. He already ranks third with 6,777 yards receiving.

Bucs player to watch

TE Cade Otton has emerged as Baker Mayfield’s go-to option in the absence of injured WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He has 25 receptions for 258 yards and three TDs over the past three weeks. During that stretch, Travis Kelce (28) is the only tight end with more catches. Otton has at least eight receptions each of the past three games and can become the first tight end since Kelce in 2020 to have eight-plus catches and 75-plus receiving yards in four consecutive games.

Key matchup

San Francisco’s balanced offense against a Tampa Bay defense that’s struggled to stop opponents on third down and ranks 19th against run, 30th against the pass and 28th in points allowed.

Key injuries

RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendon) returned to practice on Monday and could make his season debut if he has no setbacks during the week. … WR Jauan Jennings (hip and K Jake Moody (ankle) also could return for San Francisco after missing time before the bye week. … WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to miss his third straight game. The Bucs remain hopeful that he will be ready to return after next week’s bye. … NT Greg Gaines (calf) also sat out the past two games. His status for Sunday will be monitored as the week progresses

Series notes

The 49ers have won three straight in a series in which they’ve generally had their way, including the past two seasons. The 2002 Bucs won the only postseason matchup between the franchises, defeating San Francisco in a NFC divisional round playoff game on the way to winning their first Super Bowl title.

Stats and stuff

San Francisco is seeking its first back-to-back wins of the season. … The 49ers are 4-3 coming off a regular-season bye under coach Kyle Shanahan. … San Francisco went 16-2 combined following a Week 9 bye the past two seasons. …The 49ers have multiple INTs in three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. The previous time they did it four straight games in a season was 1986. … San Francisco has allowed a passer rating of 78.7 on the season, fourth best in the NFL. … The 49ers had 223 yards rushing in their previous game, marking the second time in the past three games they topped 220 yards on the ground. … San Francisco QB Brock Purdy has three rushing TDs the past two games and can be the first Niners starting QB since Y.A. Tittle to have a TD run in three straight games in a season. … Fred Warner’s 52 passes defensed are one shy of Patrick Willis’ 49ers record for a linebacker. … Tampa Bay has lost four of five following a 3-1 start. … Entering Week 10, QB Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in TD passes (23) and is second in passing yards (2,389). … RB Bucky Irving ranks second among rookies in scrimmage yards (593) and third in rushing yards (419). … NT Vita Vea and DL Calijah Kancey each sacked Patrick Mahomes twice during last week’s loss to Kansas City. Since Week 4, the Bucs have 23 sacks. They only had two in the first three games of the season.

Fantasy tip

Otton’s 25 catches over the past three weeks are the most ever for a Tampa Bay tight end over a three-game span. With Evans and Godwin out and mostly young, unproven receivers filling in, the third-year pro figures to continue to be Baker Mayfield’s primary option.

