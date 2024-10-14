Bucs sneak out with victory in messy game versus Saints

by Carter Brantley

Baker Mayfield threw a trio of picks, the Saints got a punt return for a TD, and yet the Bucs overcame it all with a 51-27 victory because they ran for over 200 yards (277 to be exact) for only the second time since 2016 and threw for 4 touchdowns.

The New Orleans Saints were starting rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who made his NFL debut due to an oblique injury, and his inexperience showed at times, as he threw a pair of interceptions and took 5 sacks.

However, the Saints’ receivers did him no favors, with several drops and a fumble from star wideout Chris Olave that Antoine Winfield, Jr. scooped and took to the house.

The biggest stars of the game, though, were running backs Sean Tucker and Bucky Irving, both playing big roles with starter Rachaad White sidelined with a foot injury. Tucker had over 150 yards from scrimmage, with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown sprinkled in to boot.

Irving had a rushing touchdown of his own along with his over 70 yards of rushing, and he was able to do so despite the Bucs missing starting center and first round pick Graham Barton, with backup Robert Hainsey doing a serviceable job filling in for the former Duke Blue Devil.

Receiver Chris Godwin continued his elite play, hauling in 10 catches and a pair of touchdowns for 111 yards receiving, continuing his quest to earn a huge contract in his walk season.

Rookie safety Tykee Smith and corner Zyon McCollum accounted for the 2 interceptions thrown by Rattler, overcoming what was a rough performance from the entire secondary in the Bucs’ last performance against the Falcons where they gave up 36 points in the loss.

Luckily the Bucs were able to bounce back and take home a key road victory. Were the Saints expected to lose with the rookie under center?

Sure, but the rest of that roster gets paid, too, and the Bucs managed to take care of business against a division rival.

The Bucs take on the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium in Monday Night Football next week, with Lamar Jackson coming off a ho-hum-for-him elite performance against a strong Washington Commanders team, as the Ravens moved to 4-2 on the season after the home victory.

Fire those cannons Tampa Bay, because it’s nice to have something to cheer about.