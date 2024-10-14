Sacramento State University Wants To Move To The Big Time

Sacramento State wants to join the Pac 12.

Sacramento State University officials have their eyes set on joining the Pacific 12 Conference. And to prove that the university has the right stuff to move into big time college football, the school plans to build a state-of-the-art stadium for football, for soccer, for rugby and other events. The stadium would seat at least 25,000 people. Sacramento State currently fields teams in the Big Sky Conference. The Big Sky Conference is a NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision which is the second-highest level of college football in the United States. Sacramento State increased student fees over the summer, including some specifically designated for “athletics and spirit”.

Sacramento State University President Luke Wood has a mission. Move up to the big leagues in college football. “The stadium is a commitment to our belief that Sacramento has a spirit and passion to turn this city into a college football town. It will be a stadium worthy of Sacramento State’s academic and athletic prowess, and it will also honor our position as one of the top media markets in the country. We are excited about what the future will bring and can’t wait to open our new stadium.” There are no cost estimates for the stadium that have been released as of yet nor have there been renderings of the stadium released. The PAC-12 needs one more college, it needs eight teams, to be recognized as a conference with access to NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff by July 1st, 2026. There is one other problem that Sacramento State University needs to address. The school’s present basketball arena does not come up to Pac 12 standards. There is a modern National Basketball Association arena in town that might be available for the school. The Pac 12 might be interested in Sacramento but said little except “we appreciate the continuous interest.”

Sacramento State President Luke Wood