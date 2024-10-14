Yankees vs. Guardians Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

Monday night’s matchup features the storied New York Yankees hosting the resilient Cleveland Guardians at the iconic Yankee Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on TBS. This showdown between two AL powerhouses promises to be thrilling, with star players like Aaron Judge from the Yankees and José Ramírez from the Guardians expected to play crucial roles.

Betting Lines and Odds

The Yankees have emerged as the favorites, standing firm with a -166 moneyline. Meanwhile, the Guardians sit at +140. When it comes to the run line, New York is favored by 1.5 runs. Additionally, bettors will need to consider the over/under set at 7.5 runs for the game.

Yankees’ Recent Betting Trends

The Yankees have won 57.5% of their games as favorites this season, boasting a strong 42-23 record when favored by -166 or more. Recent moneyline stats reveal they are 5-5 over their last 10 games. These games have seen an even split with half surpassing the expected run total. Against the spread, the Yankees have struggled slightly, going 3-7-0. Key players like Aaron Judge, leading MLB with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs, will be important factors as the Yankees aim to maintain their dominance.

Guardians’ Recent Betting Trends

As underdogs, the Guardians have claimed victory in about 46.7% of their games. When projected with odds like +140, they hold a 5-6 record. Their recent performance echoes their potential, going 5-5 in the last 10 matches. Notably, their games have exceeded the total run expectation only three times recently. Their ATS record aligns with a perfect 5-5. The Guardians will rely heavily on José Ramírez, who with 39 homers and 118 RBIs, stands as a pivotal figure in their lineup.

SME’s 3 Betting Insights

Run Line Value : The value lies with trusting the Yankees to cover the run line, considering their potent offense and home advantage.

Total Runs Consideration : While both teams display strengths, there’s a solid chance that the game might exceed the 7.5 set total, especially with key hitters ready to deliver.

Key Player Impact: Watch Aaron Judge and José Ramírez, as their performances might swing not only the game’s outcome but also betting propositions.

For enthusiasts looking to place informed wagers, consider the Yankees’ strong position as favorites while keeping an eye on the total run market given their recent stats. Trusting in the offensive powerhouses like Judge and Ramírez could also provide additional betting angles. Stay sharp and smart with your bets, and enjoy the matchup’s excitement.

