Bucs thump NYG 30-7 to remain in playoff hunt

by Carter Brantley

In a game with Vita Vea lining up at the fullback position on 2 separate occasions, all 3 Bucs running backs and Baker Mayfield getting rushing touchdowns, and a Tommy DeVito-inspired TD celebration by Baker Mayfield, the Bucs took home a 30-7 victory over the hapless New York Giants.

The Giants had gone through some quarterback controversy this past week with the benching and eventual release of former starter Daniel Jones, and turned to fan-favorite Tommy DeVito to face the Bucs to try to avoid falling to a 2-9 record.

The Bucs were coming off a Bye Week much healthier than they’ve been in a long time, with both starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum and star wideout Mike Evans healthy.

This all culminated in a 30-7 blowout at MetLife Stadium that was over by the end of the 1st half, with the Bucs taking a 23-0 lead into the break after limiting the Giants offense to under 100 total yards.

The Bucs’ rushing attack continues to be a surprising strong suit for the team, as they ran for 150 yards and scored all 4 of their touchdowns on the ground.

Despite being without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was held out due to a knee injury, the offensive line did their job not only creating room to run but protecting Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield wasn’t sacked at all Sunday afternoon despite the Giants posting the highest sack rate going into the 1 pm matchup.

Their defense did a tremendous job of limiting DeVito and making him uncomfortable in his first start of the season, bringing the 2nd year man down 4 times and holding the Giants to 4.4 yards per play for the game.

The Bucs advance their record to 5-6 on the season, still in good position to make a run for a playoff spot or the division with one of the weakest remaining schedules in football.

This was an expected result and one that the Bucs would’ve been killed mercilessly for if they managed to blow it, but a win’s a win, even if it’s against the New York Giants.

Fire those cannons, the Bucs are back on the right side of things for the first time in over a month.