Bulls hope to get some practice in Orlando as they get ready for the big showdown with Memphis rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The University of South Florida’s hopes for staying alive in the American Athletic Conference title hunt and a possible CFP spot in the new 12 team post season tournament at present the Bulls are 2-3 with a AAC loss to Tulane while Memphis is 4-1 and that loss was a conference foe Navy. But Hurricane Milton is about to hit the Tampa Bay area forcing USF to postpone the showdown to maybe Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday USF head coach Alex Golesh relocated his team to Orlando for practice as Hurricane Milton approaches the Tampa Bay area, but now Orlando is in the high winds and rain path of the storm as it grazes Central Florida en route to the East Coast, eventually departing over the Atlantic Ocean. Consequently, USF may find themselves confined in Orlando due to the severe rains and winds as Milton progresses.

At the moment the game has been rescheduled for a Saturday afternoon date but that is not a sure thing as spelled out in a statement released by the school and the AAC. “For now, the game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET,” USF said in a statement. “We will assess the conditions and overall situation after the storm has passed to determine if any further adjustments are necessary.”

Back in Memphis they are getting ready for the game but depending on how bad things are in Tampa they may not be able to get there on Friday. Both teams have open dates but they don’t match up so it is possible that they game could be added at the end of the season but that is up to the AAC.