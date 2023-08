Camp Notes:Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart as they get ready for the Steelers.

By: Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart ahead of Friday’s preseason matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not a lot of surprises here. Notable is both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask being listed as starters.

Via buccaneers.com,

Offense

WR: Mike Evans

Mike Evans WR: Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin LT: Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs LG: Matt Feiler

Matt Feiler C: Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen RG: Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch RT: Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke TE: Cade Otton

Cade Otton WR: Russell Gage

Russell Gage QB: Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask

Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask RB: Rachaad White

Defense

DL: Calijah Kancey

Calijah Kancey NT: Vita Vea

Vita Vea DL: Logan Hall

Logan Hall OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka ILB: Devin White

Devin White ILB: Lavonte David

Lavonte David OLB: Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett CB: Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean CB: Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. S: Ryan Neal

Special Teams