Can Mike Vick and DeSean Jackson do a Deion in MEAC?

RANT SPORTS – MICHAEL VICK AND DESEAN JACKSON: NEW MEAC COACHES

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson have recently entered the coaching ranks in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), with Vick leading Norfolk State and Jackson taking the helm at Delaware State. Both appear to be following a familiar formula—a blueprint laid out by Deion Sanders, whose tenure at Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) showcased a path of least resistance to coaching success and career elevation.

In this article, we delve into how Sanders’ model has inspired a new wave of high-profile former players entering the coaching world at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and why this approach seems to resonate with both the coaches and the administrations hiring them.

THE DEION SANDERS EFFECT

Deion Sanders initiated this trend by accepting the head coaching role at Jackson State, a program within the SWAC, a conference often criticized for its relatively low competitive level within the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Sanders immediately recognized the opportunities in these environments. By avoiding the more rigorous competition of the FCS playoffs—where MEAC and SWAC teams often suffered early-round defeats—these conferences shifted focus to the Celebration Bowl, a game pitting their champions against each other and branding it as a de facto championship.

This decision was pragmatic. It allowed both conferences to sidestep national embarrassment in the playoffs while creating a marquee event to celebrate their best teams. Sanders capitalized on this structure.

His larger-than-life persona and NFL Hall of Fame legacy made him a magnetic recruiter, drawing FBS-level talent to Jackson State. This influx of talent gave his teams a clear on-field advantage over the competition. While his teams dominated the SWAC regular season, he famously never won the Celebration Bowl. Yet, the exposure, media attention, and excitement surrounding Jackson State football under Sanders were undeniable.

Ultimately, his success served as a springboard, landing him the head coaching job at Colorado, a Power Five program in need of revival. Sanders’ strategy was clear: build a winning brand in a relatively forgiving environment, leverage media and recruiting prowess, and parlay that success into a higher-profile opportunity.

NFL Great Michael Vick

THE VICK AND JACKSON PLAYBOOK

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson appear to be adopting a similar strategy, albeit in the MEAC rather than the SWAC. Both conferences share comparable dynamics, characterized by less rigorous competition compared to other FCS conferences. This gives coaches an opportunity to stand out by simply assembling teams with slightly better talent than their opponents.

For Vick and Jackson, their NFL stardom is already their greatest asset. Both men are household names with instant credibility, particularly among young athletes and recruits. Their ability to attract players who might otherwise consider higher-tier FCS or even FBS programs will be crucial. A handful of standout recruits could transform their respective programs and create immediate success in the MEAC.

Norfolk State and Delaware State, traditionally underperforming programs, offer the perfect backdrop for this strategy. By dominating within the MEAC and sidestepping tougher playoff competition, Vick and Jackson can quickly build their coaching résumés. Much like Sanders, they’ll likely garner national attention and media coverage simply by being high-profile figures achieving success at HBCUs.

THE MEDIA FACTOR

Media coverage has played an essential role in amplifying this strategy. ESPN and other outlets were quick to highlight Deion Sanders’ success at Jackson State, framing him as a trailblazer for HBCU football. Similarly, Vick and Jackson can expect significant attention, not just because of their performances as coaches but also due to their high-profile careers in the NFL.

Coverage will focus on their recruiting successes, their impact on their programs, and their contributions to elevating the visibility of HBCU football. Even moderate success will likely be celebrated, positioning them as innovative and impactful leaders in college football.

THE PATH TO HIGHER GROUND

Ultimately, the question is whether Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson can replicate Sanders’ trajectory and leverage their MEAC success into opportunities at higher levels. If they follow the Sanders blueprint effectively, they could transform their teams into perennial contenders within the MEAC, dominate the Celebration Bowl, and position themselves as candidates for larger roles in FBS or even Power Five programs.

It’s a calculated move: avoid the pitfalls of tougher FCS playoff competition, leverage name recognition to recruit better talent, and let the media amplify your achievements. The payoff? The opportunity to take the next step in a coaching career.

For Vick and Jackson, the journey is just beginning. Whether they can replicate Sanders’ success or carve out their unique legacy remains to be seen. One thing, however, is clear: the blueprint has already been drawn, and the stakes are high.