Central Florida brings back Scott Frost

Five days ago, Rant Sports reported that Scott Frost, a coaching consultant for the Los Angeles Rams and former UCF head coach, was considering a return to his previous position as the Knights’ head coach. He will replace Gus Malzahn, who left to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator earlier in December. In its final season under Malzahn, UCF posted a 4-8 record, with a 2-7 showing in Big 12 play.

All smiles from UCF and Frost and his return to UCF

“I’m deeply honored to return to UCF, a school that has always held a special place in my heart,” Frost said in a press release. “The foundation we built here has only grown stronger, and I am thrilled to continue shaping this program’s legacy.”

Frost famously led the Knights to a 13-0 season in 2017 and a self-proclaimed national championship, which the NCAA recognized.

Meanwhile, it seems that the Knights got their man.

“Today marks an exciting reunion for UCF Football as we welcome back Scott Frost, a coach who ignites the spirit and passion of Knight Nation,” said Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir.

The Nebraska Mess

After his success at UCF Frost was one of the nation’s hottest young coaches and offers to leave Orlando for bigger jobs flowed in. In December 2017, he accepted the head coaching position at his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.

During his tenure at Nebraska, Frost achieved a 16-31 overall record, with a 10-26 record in the Big Ten Conference. His teams had a 5-22 record in games decided by eight points or fewer and were 0-14 when facing ranked opponents. Nebraska ended his contract after three games into the 2022 season.

Tough times for Frost after Nebraska

After the trouble at Nebraska Frost went from the darling of college football to not being offered a job at any Power 5 school. In September of this season Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams hired Frost to help out special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn but also work with Los Angeles’ offense and defense.

His second act

His tenure with the Rams and the backing from McVay convinced the UCF community that offering Frost another opportunity was a sound decision. Sequels, aside from The Godfather II, often fall short of their original’s success, but for Frost, we can hope his second stint as the Knights’ head coach is as successful as his first.